Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Named Management Company of 127-Room Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced it has been awarded the management contract for the 127-room Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District on behalf of ownership, Key International, a Miami-based real estate investment and development company.

“With us being based in Atlanta and having twelve additional hotels throughout Georgia and North Florida, we are familiar with the marketplace and the proper positioning for the hotel,” said Robert Cole, president & CEO, HVMG. “The Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District enjoys an enviable location in Historic Savannah, affording visitors quality accommodations in the heart of downtown.”

Located at 520 W. Bryan St., the five floor hotel is set in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, surrounded by River Street and City Market, as well as the natural beauty of Forsyth Park. Guests can explore shops, dining and entertainment in downtown or hop on Old Savannah Trolley Tours for coveted site seeing. Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, bar/lounge, full business center and 2,285 square feet of meeting space. Guest rooms provide complimentary Wi-Fi and wired Internet, LCD TVs, pillowtop beds and room service.

“Key International has been successful in identifying outstanding hotels and resorts in key markets throughout the U.S.,” said Shawn Gracey, executive vice president of hospitality at Key International. “Savannah continues to thrive, drawing more than eight million overnight visitors per year. Through our strategic partnership with HVMG as operator, we will continue to deliver on our company’s brand promise to provide exceptional guest experiences in unique locations like this one.”

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 43 hotels and convention centers in 17 states totaling 7,268 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.

About Key International

Key International is a world-class real estate investment and development company that has been influential throughout South Florida since the 1970s. With offices in Miami, Florida and Madrid, Spain, the company focuses primarily on the luxury commercial and residential sectors, including condominiums, hotels & resorts, apartments, offices, and retail properties. Key International’s high-profile projects include the development of such sought-after addresses as 400 Sunny Isles, 1010 Brickell, the landmark Mint and The Ivy towers in Downtown Miami, along with the master development of the Riverfront Community district of Miami and the $250 million expansion and restoration of the world-famous Eden Roc Resort Miami Beach. Key International also owns and manages a diverse collection of hotels within the Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group brands. For more information, visit www.key-international.com.