Aethlon Capital Advises Cerasis on Its Sale to GlobalTranz

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aethlon Capital announced today that it successfully advised Cerasis, Inc., headquartered in Eagan, Minn., on the sale of its business to GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. of Phoenix. As part of the transaction, which closed on January 15, GlobalTranz acquired all of Cerasis’s stock.

“Since founding our business in 1997, Cerasis has helped customers understand fragmented shipping data to manage costs and make logistics a strategic weapon,” said Steve Ludvigson, President of Cerasis. “Combining with GlobalTranz allows us to continue this history while providing our customers with increased service offerings and access to capacity. I am excited to write the next chapters of the Cerasis story with GlobalTranz.”

Sima Griffith, Managing Principal of Aethlon Capital, said, “Aethlon conducted a broad marketing process to both strategic and financial buyers that resulted in a great outcome for our client. We are very pleased to have successfully advised Cerasis’s three owners on the sale of their company.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Renee Krug, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalTranz, said, “Cerasis has a strong history of providing its customers with solutions that help create competitive and operative advantages. Cerasis will help expand GlobalTranz’s growing managed transportation capabilities. The talented Cerasis team combined with the talented team of agents and employees at GlobalTranz will drive increased differentiation and accelerate growth of our solutions in the marketplace.”

About Cerasis, Inc.

Cerasis, Inc., headquartered in Eagan, Minn., is a technology-enabled, third-party logistics company (3PL) that provides logistics services and solutions through its proprietary transportation management system, the Cerasis Rater™. The Company serves more than 700 customers in North America, including leading manufacturers and distributors across multiple vertical industries. Cerasis leverages its extensive data resources alongside its technology to provide logistics solutions that help its customers drive efficiencies, gain visibility and support growth.

About GlobalTranz Enterprises

GlobalTranz, headquartered in Phoenix, is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers.

About Aethlon Capital, LLC

Aethlon Capital, LLC is a Minneapolis-based investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions and raising capital for manufacturing, technology, consumer, and transportation & logistics companies. For more information, visit: www.Aethlon.com.