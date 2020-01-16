Environmental Quality Management Awarded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an environmental rapid response contract to Environmental Quality Management (EQM), an ASRC Industrial (AIS) company. EQM will partner with Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business, IO Environmental & Infrastructure, to provide emergency environmental remediation services at contaminated sites across the United States.

“We are excited to work with our partner IOEI on this project to provide the USACE with safe, efficient remediation services to their locations nationwide,” said Glen Sherrier, Director of Federal Programs Development. “We look forward to utilizing our nearly 30 years of expertise in environmental remediation to meet USACE’s immediate needs.”

This $35 million single-award contract consists of firm-fixed price and unit rate level-of-effort elements with a negotiated fee.

“The EQM team has a well-earned reputation for providing safe and cost-effective solutions to the USACE,” said Brent Renfrew, AIS president and CEO. “We are excited to have earned an opportunity to further our long-standing working relationship with USACE, and are committed to continuing to provide the exceptional emergency remediation services USACE has come to expect from EQM.”

About ASRC Industrial

Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial is a wholly-owned operating company of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC). AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Maintenance, Mechanical and Specialty Services; Cleaning, Demolition and Remediation Services; and Engineering, Inspection and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,500 employees and operations throughout the United States. AIS operating companies include Petrochem, RSI Entech, RSI Services, DACA Specialty Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D. Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, HRCS Engineering, Brad Cole Construction, Arctic Pipe Inspection, Arctic Testing and Inspection, Niles Construction Services, National Environmental Group, Environmental Quality Management, Mansfield Industrial, Northwest Demolition & Dismantling and K2 Industrial Services. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.