Docutech’s ConformX and Solex Platforms to Integrate with MortgageFlex System’s MortgageFlexONE LOS Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology, announce an agreement of integration for dynamic document and digital mortgage capabilities with MortgageFlex Systems, a leading loan origination software (LOS) and servicing provider. Once live, the integration will enable lenders utilizing MortgageFlexONE to generate loan documents through Docutech’s ConformX™ dynamic document engine and enable relevant documents for eDelivery, eSign, and eClose through Docutech’s Solex™ platform.

“As we continue to grow and extend our reach in the mortgage industry, we’re focused on improving the experience for borrowers while decreasing origination costs, streamlining processes, and improving compliance for lenders,” said MortgageFlex Systems COO, Craig Bechtle. “Integration with Docutech’s industry-leading doc gen, eSignature, and eClosing technology is key to that pursuit.”

MortgageFlexONE is an intuitive system operating on a modern, relational database. The system enables support for both mortgage and consumer lending operations through the entirety of the origination process. Paired with a variety of interfaces, users have heightened security with PPE technology, a graphical workflow tool, and a reporting dashboard building tool.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MortgageFlex,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “MortgageFlexOne’s unique vision and single system of record for all mortgage and consumer loan types aligns well with Docutech’s integrated doc gen and digital mortgage capabilities. As lenders strive to optimize efficiency and deliver a true digital mortgage to their customers, strategic technology integrations that enable them to do more are critical.”

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About MortgageFlex:

MortgageFlex Systems was founded in 1980 in Jacksonville, FL for one reason - to simplify mortgage lending. After 38 years, MortgageFlex is still focused on the mortgage industry and are dedicated to providing lenders with smart software solutions. Our mission is to provide retail, wholesale, and corresponding channels with the most cost-effective LOS and servicing software. Services include: 24/7 support, hosting, managed services, and implementation. MortgageFlex Systems looks to cultivate a strong partnership and is dedicated to helping clients reach optimal potential with LOS, MortgageFlexONE- ‘The New Peak of Efficiency.’ www.mortgageflex.com (904) 356-2490.