Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT Tire Selected as Original Equipment on Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooper Tire announced today that its Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT™ tire in size LT275/70R17 has been selected as original equipment (OE) on the new Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior utility vehicle. The tire is distributed through Exclusive Tyres of Australia.

Nissan worked with Australian automotive engineering experts, Premcar, to develop and re-engineer the premium vehicle at Premcar’s Epping facility in Victoria, Australia. With raised suspension, unique body work, a specialized interior and a premium Cooper all-terrain tire package, the vehicle has been called the most stylish and capable Navara to date.

“To complement the suspension lift and 17-inch wheels, the Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT™ was the obvious choice for the project,” said Colin Skead, Chief Operating Officer, Exclusive Tyre Distributors. The tire is part of the Cooper Discoverer AT3 lineup, which is a family of all-terrain tires for SUVs and light trucks that offers comfortable highway driving with durability to go beyond the pavement. “With a history of being tested in the Australian outback for more than 25 years, Cooper’s light truck tire range has a reputation as the tire of choice for adventurers and off-road enthusiasts from Byron Bay to Broome and everywhere in between,” he added.

“Cooper is excited to have our tire selected for this fitment,” said Glenn Arbaugh, Executive Director, Global OE Strategy & Business for Cooper Tire. “The tire’s robust light truck construction and superior on and off-road stability is a perfect match with Nissan’s new ride and suspension package. This fitment is in line with Cooper’s commitment to the on/off road segment globally and meeting consumer needs in this growing category.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.