Segal Has Acquired Public Sector Consulting Industry Leader LRWL

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Segal has acquired LRWL Inc., a leader in public sector retirement systems implementation services. For over 25 years LRWL has focused exclusively on supporting the public pension industry – both retirement and benefits administration.

The LRWL team has become part of Segal’s Administration, Technology and Consulting (ATC) practice. By adding LRWL’s business process, technology, and pension system implementation experience to Segal’s array of consulting services, it enables the company to better support current and future public sector clients.

“In acquiring LRWL, we are building on Segal’s strong core competencies and enhancing our ability to support public sector retirement systems,” said David Blumenstein, President and CEO of Segal. “Our strengths complement each other and this acquisition reaffirms Segal’s continued commitment to providing public sector entities with the highest level of consulting services.”

“We look forward to offering clients access to Segal’s robust consulting capabilities,” said Leon Wechsler, President of LRWL, who has joined Segal as Vice President and Senior Consultant. “Both of our companies are known for assisting clients through a personalized approach rather than providing the one-size-fits-all approach. We will soon be able to offer even more personalized options to meet client needs.”

