Ultimate Risk Solutions and msg global solutions AG Announce Strategic Alliance

REGENSDORF, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultimate Risk Solutions (URS) and msg global solutions are pleased to announce a strategic alliance, combining msg global’s deep industry knowledge and development capabilities with Ultimate Risk Solutions’ advanced risk management suite for economic and regulatory capital management, asset modeling, ERM, reserving, and price optimization. The intent of the partnership is to benefit from each other’s core competencies and to add value to both businesses by leveraging existing resources, products, and services.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the URS team,” said Peter Umscheid, msg global CEO. “The URS solutions are a logical extension to our core insurance and reinsurance offerings.”

“Our strategic alliance with msg is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to deliver the most advanced and easy to use financial risk modeling platforms that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our corporate decision-makers,” said Alex Bushel, Founder and CEO of URS.

The partnership creates advantages for both companies and their customers by linking together risk modeling and core insurance and reinsurance systems to improve decision-making capabilities and reduce the resources required for data extraction and data entry.

About msg global solutions

msg global solutions is a systems integrator, software development partner, and managed services provider focused on SAP solutions for accounting, finance, regulatory reporting, performance management, and customer experience. Operating from offices across the globe and growing, our expert teams help clients achieve operational efficiency and improve decision-making capabilities. While the heart of our expertise is in the financial services sector, our solutions are utilized in a wide range of industries. We’re part of msg, an independent, international group of companies with more than 7,500 employees around the world. These companies offer a broad spectrum of creative, strategic consulting and intelligent, sustainable services and value-added IT solutions. To learn more about msg global solutions, visit: www.msg-global.com

About Ultimate Risk Solutions

Ultimate Risk Solutions, LLC is a developer of financial risk modeling software technologies. Founded in 2001, URS has grown into one of the leading providers of dynamic financial analysis and risk modeling technologies to insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers, consulting companies, and regulatory authorities, with a broad base of clients worldwide. Risk Explorer™ is a trademark of Ultimate Risk Solutions LLC. To learn more about Ultimate Risk Solutions, visit: https://www.ultirisk.com/