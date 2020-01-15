 IDT Partners With SOPHiA GENETICS to Increase Access to Clinical-grade Technologies

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics solutions provider, announced an expanded global partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS, a leader in Data-Driven Medicine. Together, the superior enrichment products of IDT combined with SOPHiA GENETICS’s universal analytics platform and advanced multimodal solutions, provide powerful solutions for clinical researchers.

When bundling IDT’s reagents with the SOPHiA Platform, researchers will benefit from sophisticated analysis technology and the collective intelligence of the SOPHiA community. It will help accurately detect and characterize genomic variants and share insights in the healthcare ecosystem. In addition, users can also take advantage of the SOPHiA Set-Up Program which is designed to support the implementation of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based testing for genetic diseases. The Set-Up Program is an efficient and reliable process that establishes and demonstrates the analytical performance of a test prior to adoption. The inclusion of superior enrichment products from IDT’s NGS portfolio, which meet the highest standards of quality and performance, plays an essential role in bringing accurate and precise solutions to hospitals globally.

Trey Martin, President of IDT commented, “IDT recognizes that analysis and interpretation of NGS data presents challenges to researchers and clinicians, so we are excited to offer the combination of the sophisticated SOPHiA Platform with our Exome v1 and the soon to be released xGen Exome Research Panel v2. This will give labs a complete solution to get the very best exome data available on the market.”

Mirna Jarosz, General Manager of NGS at IDT noted, “We are excited to expand our working relationship with SOPHiA GENETICS to further impact clinical genomics research. We share a common goal of providing best-in-class solutions that ultimately help improve people’s lives. By providing a foundation of the most consistent and highest quality reagents, IDT is supporting SOPHiA in the all-important steps of translating data into actionable treatments for patients. Following our recent launch of NGS Discovery Pools for early stage discovery, our partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS further expands our ability to offer solutions for the entire precision medicine journey, from discovery to diagnostics.”

IDT and SOPHiA GENETICS have teamed up for a number of years, including the development of a first of its kind In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) marked SOPHiA Hereditary Cancer Solution in 2016. SOPHiA GENETICS has launched several additional IVD solutions since then, providing simple and fast procedures for healthcare professionals committed to serving patients by bringing clinical diagnostics in-house.

Jurgi Camblong, CEO and co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS, commented, “Our strong relationship with IDT has enabled us to further accelerate the democratization in clinical genomics and better serve patients around the world. The universal SOPHiA Platform and genomic solutions make us the partner of choice for best-in-class reagent providers to bring end-to-end, highly-accurate and reliable outcomes to their clients. With the combined powers of SOPHiA’s high performance analytical capabilities and the world-class products that IDT has pioneered, many diseases the world currently faces may soon become more manageable and far easier to detect. The future of precision medicine is made brighter with this collaboration.”

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next-generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used in diagnostic tests for many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 120,000 life sciences researchers. IDT has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare disease management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company’s innovative approach helps encourage the sharing of knowledge through an ever-expanding partner network of nearly 1,000 public and private institutions, creating the world’s first collective intelligence for healthcare.

Disclaimer:

The SOPHiA genomic solutions are for Research Use Only in the USA.