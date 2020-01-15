City of Mason R&D Hub Takes Off with Third New Development in Four Months as VEGA Joins Portfolio of Global Companies

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Mason and VEGA, a global leader in level and pressure measurement technology for the processing industry, announced today the company will relocate its Americas headquarters to the City of Mason’s new Research & Development Park, bringing 217 employees (with an additional 50 over five years) to a new $50 million, 230,000-square-foot campus. The new headquarters, slated to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2020 and open in 2021, will include a state-of-the-art business and training center, as well as advanced manufacturing and production facilities on 50 acres.

The announcement marks the third global company to invest in the Mason R&D Park in just four months, for a total of $200 million in new investment and more than 500 employees as the new campuses take shape.

Established more than 60 years ago, VEGA continues to provide innovation around measurement technology that is intuitive and easy to operate in highly complex processing industries, such as chemical and pharmaceutical, food, drinking water, power generation, ships and airplanes.

“VEGA Americas has been a Cincinnati company since our founding 70 years ago,” said John Kronenberger, Co-CEO of VEGA. “In the past seven decades, we’ve outgrown our current campus. We’re excited for the opportunity to relocate and build VEGA’s North American headquarters and advanced manufacturing facility at this new location.”

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year in economic development,” said City of Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman. “We have great momentum in the Mason R&D Park with new partnerships that have formed based on thoughtful, long-term planning.”

“VEGA Americas is a Cincinnati Top Workplace winner because of the people, not the place. Our growth and success over the years necessitates this move, and all of it is a testament to the people who work here,” said John Groom Co-CEO of VEGA.

“The feedback from our new partners at VEGA is truly humbling,” said Michele Blair, Director of Economic Development for the City of Mason. “To know they felt an international presence here and immediately connected to the growth environment we’ve created for companies and entrepreneurs speaks volumes to us. We’re looking forward to a long, successful partnership.”