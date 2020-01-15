Covis Pharma’s Alvesco (ciclesonide) Now Available at Walgreens For Reduced Cost

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covis Pharma B.V. (“Covis Pharma”), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce an agreement with Walgreens, one of the largest drugstore chains in the United States, to reduce the cost for Alvesco (ciclesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. Alvesco is now available for zero or reduced copay exclusively at Walgreens’ more than 9,200 U.S. retail pharmacy locations.

Alvesco is an inhaled anti-inflammatory maintenance therapy delivered by a metered-dose inhaler to help control persistent asthma. Through the collaboration with Walgreens, all eligible patients with commercial insurance, including those with high-deductible plans, can obtain Alvesco at no cost at Walgreens locations. For eligible patients who do not have insurance or prescription drug coverage, Alvesco prescriptions can be filled at a reduced cost, not to exceed $50.00. The offer can be applied to the 80 mcg/puff and 160 mcg/puff strengths of Alvesco.

“ Asthma is one of the country’s most common diseases, impacting 25 million individuals across the United States,” commented Michael Porter, Chief Executive Officer of Covis Pharma. “ While there is no cure for asthma, it can be managed with proper treatment and we are proud to help patients with our best-in-class therapy Alvesco. Now with our Walgreens’ collaboration, we will be able to further extend our ability to help patients by alleviating the financial burden of managing this disease.”

Al Tenuto, Executive Vice President and U.S. General Manager of Covis Pharma, added, “ We recognize the importance of Alvesco to millions of individuals suffering from chronic asthma. We are pleased to be able to provide significant savings to patients through this great collaboration and increase access to our leading respiratory therapy.”

Alvesco is a corticosteroid indicated for the long-term treatment of asthma as maintenance therapy in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older. Alvesco is not indicated for children under 12 years of age and is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm. Patients who are unable to fill their current ICS inhaler prescription are encouraged to work with their healthcare providers to determine if Alvesco is right for them.

About Covis Pharma

Covis Pharma is headquartered in the Netherlands with operations based in Zug, Switzerland and is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and convenient access to in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

Alvesco Patient Information

Not valid for prescriptions that are eligible to be reimbursed, in whole or in part, by Medicaid, Medicare (including Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage), TriCare, CHAMPUS, or any other local, state or federal healthcare programs, including state prescription drug assistance programs and the La Reforma de Salud program in Puerto Rico.