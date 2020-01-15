One Medical Teams Up with Partners HealthCare to Expand Primary Care Presence in Boston

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Medical, the modernized membership-based primary care platform, and Partners HealthCare, an integrated non-profit health system founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, today announces a new collaboration to achieve greater care coordination and expanded access to primary care.

In an effort to achieve greater care coordination between One Medical’s primary care practice and specialists at Massachusetts General, Brigham and Women’s, and the entire Partners’ network the two organizations will become clinically and digitally integrated. One Medical currently operates two Boston locations, in Government Center and Copley Square. New locations in eastern Massachusetts are planned over the next few years. In light of Partners’ recent announcement that they will be changing their name, the new sites will be known as One Medical with Mass General Brigham.

Expected key benefits of this partnership include:

Coordinated care : Clinically and digitally integrating One Medical’s modernized primary care model with Partners’ top-ranked provider networks, allowing for better care coordination for members across a continuum of settings.

: Clinically and digitally integrating One Medical’s modernized primary care model with Partners’ top-ranked provider networks, allowing for better care coordination for members across a continuum of settings. Cost reductions: By linking care coordination processes and digital technologies between One Medical and Partners, this collaboration aims to reduce administrative burden and costs.

By linking care coordination processes and digital technologies between One Medical and Partners, this collaboration aims to reduce administrative burden and costs. Improved access to primary care: Partners will be able to make a positive impact on the health care experience of more patients, without significant additional investment in capital, technology, or management resources by leveraging One Medical’s modernized primary care model. This collaboration allows both organizations to optimize their efforts to deliver great consumer-driven care.

“ We’re committed to enhancing the patient experience through innovation, in order to have a greater impact on those who need care,” said Lynn Stofer, President of the Partners Community Physicians Organization. “ Our relationship with One Medical will help achieve that by offering expanded access to a reimagined primary care experience with a tightly integrated network of world-class specialty care when needed. We hope to create the type of experience that patients expect and deserve.”

“ We’re delighted to work alongside one of the world’s leading health care systems in Partners HealthCare. Through this collaboration, we believe we can deliver an outstanding consumer experience, while advancing care coordination and value-based care,” said John Singerling, Chief Network Officer of One Medical.

About Partners HealthCare

Partners HealthCare is an integrated health care system, founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, that offers patients a continuum of coordinated and high-quality care. In addition to its two academic medical centers, the system includes community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, a physician network, community health centers, home health and long-term care services, and other health care entities. Partners is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Partners is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit www.partners.org.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.