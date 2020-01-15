TuneIn Unveils New Sonic Logo in Audio Extension of Brand Identity for a Voice Activated World

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service, today unveiled its new sonic logo in a branding effort to deepen listeners’ connection to the audio content they love in a world of voice assistant-powered entertainment. TuneIn also revealed 56% year-over-year growth in global listening consumption for connected devices as consumers increasingly put their smart speakers and other voice-enabled devices to good use and opt for an eyes and hands-free screenless audio streaming experience. Developed in partnership with Listen, the new sonic logo reinforces to listeners that TuneIn is providing their listening experience as sports fans, news devotees and radio enthusiasts continue to get their fix of local, national, international, live and on-demand audio with TuneIn’s free service and TuneIn Premium’s commercial-free streams.

“In partnering with the world’s leading voice assistants and devices, our learnings point to a screenless listening experience that has become a way of life, marking a true audio renaissance,” said Juliette Morris, CEO, TuneIn. “As voice continues to fuel unprecedented growth in audio, the unveiling of our new sonic logo is timely as we seek to creatively market and extend our brand identity as a leader in audio to literally and figuratively ‘speak’ to our listeners to let them know they are on TuneIn when there is no screen for a visual cue.”

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 197 countries and can be found on more than 200 different major platforms and devices, dominating the voice assistant space with partnerships that include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, and devices such as Sonos, Bose and Tesla. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

“A robust sound identity is a critical way for brands to differentiate themselves in a voice activated world, and in working closely with TuneIn, we arrived at an elegant solution for a sound logo that is both incredibly succinct and uniquely aligned to TuneIn’s brand values and visual identity,” said Steve Milton, Founding Partner, Listen. “TuneIn now has a powerful sound identity that can work flexibly across all of their brand touch points to engage listeners wherever they are."

TuneIn brings together live sports, news, music and podcasts — hear what matters most to you! With live, on-demand and original content, we are one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations globally and more than 5.7 million podcasts, and is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices — our listeners can always find what they love while discovering new things. Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, commercial-free top news networks like MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News Talk, and a wide array of commercial-free music stations. With venture funding from Sequoia Capital, Comcast Ventures, IVP, Innovation Endeavors, Causeway, General Catalyst Partners, Icon Ventures, and Marker LLC, TuneIn is headquartered in San Francisco, California.