Notarize and Stewart Title Announce Partnership to Bring Hybrid and Fully Online Closings to Thousands of Agents

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notarize, the most trusted platform for legal online notarization and the first company to enable an entirely online real estate closing process today announced a partnership with Stewart Title, a family of companies offering global title, settlement and escrow services, that will give its direct offices and independent agents the ability to offer fully online and hybrid closings powered by Notarize.

The partnership provides the ultimate convenience for customers, giving buyers and sellers a tool that prioritizes a world-class experience regardless of how or when customers want to close on their home.

“Since completing the first online closing in the country with Notarize back in 2017, we’ve spent the last few years understanding how we can bring a transformational digital process to consumers that enhances the customer experience for how they want to close on their home,” said Scott Gillen, CMB. “Notarize has been our top partner in the space, not only from an advocacy and enablement perspective, but because we share the same vision on putting convenience and experience first. We can’t wait for 2020.”

Since their first online closing in 2017, Stewart and Notarize have completed thousands of closings – both fully online and hybrid – for buyers and sellers from across the country and while traveling abroad. Together, the two companies are committed to changing the way technology is used in the real estate industry. Stewart has approved online closings in more than half of the states, and this partnership ensures that as more states pass legislation, the experience and expertise Stewart and Notarize have will bring rapid deployment and adoption across the country.

“Scott and the team at Stewart were the first title underwriter to see the promise of online closings,” said Notarize Founder and CEO Pat Kinsel. “They created a vision for the future and worked tirelessly to provide consumers a better closing experience. We're proud to deepen our relationship with Stewart to take online closings to full scale in 2020."

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life's most important moments. As the first company in the country to enable fully online real estate closings, Notarize is used by more than 2,000 title agents, the fastest-growing national lenders, and has helped people buy and sell more than $5 billion in real estate—entirely online.

For more information on our mission, visit notarize.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.