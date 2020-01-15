BOC Group and TIM Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Accelerated Digitalization of Business Processes

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOC Group, a global leader in enterprise business process analysis software (EBPA), and TIM Solutions, a leading provider of business process management (BPM) software for low-code human workflow automation, announced their strategic partnership today, focused on delivering accelerated digitalization of Business Process Automation at the enterprise level.

Both BOC Group and TIM have experienced that rapid automation of an existing manual process is the key first step in successful delivery of process automation. Once the automation is up-and-running, process analysis and design ensure that the process is quickly optimized further to reach cost reduction efficiencies of up-to 80%. What’s more, this approach delivers on all key targets of automation – reduction of redundant process activities, digitalization of manual tasks, and the overall improvement of customer experience. By combining TIM’s process automation with ADONIS’ process design and analysis capabilities, organizations can expect both a shorter time-to-value when automating processes, and a higher value-add delivered by the optimally designed automation.

The past months of collaboration between TIM and BOC Group have culminated today in a meeting of both management teams at BOC Group’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, where the release of the ADONIS Process Automation module on the BOC Marketplace was announced. Customers of both partners can now benefit from this native integration that combines the intuitive process design, analysis and simulation of ADONIS with the seamless deployment, automation and monitoring of business processes in TIM’s process automation platform.

“Our customers seek to use low-code process automation as a key step in their digital journey. TIM is uniquely positioned as a simple, powerful and cost-effective automation platform that allows our customers to turn their process designs into automated workflows” mentioned Dr. Harald Kühn, BOC Group Board member. “We are excited about ADONIS Process Automation, powered by TIM, going live today on the BOC Marketplace” added Dr. Kühn.

“Having an optimal process design is a key success factor in rolling-out an automated human workflow. We are certain that the process analysis and design capabilities of ADONIS will be greatly beneficial when designing and optimizing automated workflows.” said TIM Solutions CEO, Mr. Hermann Filss “We are excited to be partnering with BOC Group as we look to directly profit from their global client footprint and rapidly spread the use of TIM around the world,” added Mr. Filss.

Both vendors have kicked-off campaigns to roll-out the integration as they look to capture a very active process automation market with their unique combined offering. Interested parties are welcome to schedule a Proof of Concept through the BOC Marketplace.

About BOC Group

BOC is a global leader in Enterprise Modelling Software across the Enterprise Business Process Analysis (EBPA), Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Enterprise Architecture (EA) domains. Enabling customers to successfully and continuously re-design their digital enterprise to ensure business success at every level of the organization.

ADONIS customers include:

Allianz

Comcast

Emerson

Hilti

Telefonica

BOC delivers products and services globally to over 1,000 companies supported by over 90 partners around the globe.

About TIM Solutions

TIM Solutions is focused on developing a simple method for automating and managing human workflows. They provide comprehensive solutions and consulting to their customers in the field Business Process Automation and Business Process Management.

TIM customers include:

BMW AG

Deutsche Bahn AG

ManpowerGroup

E.ON SE

Tata Consultancy Services

TIM BPM Suite is used by more than 310 companies in 56 countries around the globe.