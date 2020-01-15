Keystone Launches in Minnesota, Signing on Cartier Agency and Moores Insurance Management as Pioneer Partners

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continued its expansion in the Midwest by recently launching in Minnesota, signing on two new Pioneer Partners: Cartier Agency of Duluth and Moores Insurance Management of St. Paul. The announcement was made today by Keystone State Vice President Margo Mackedanz.

“ We’re excited to bring on Cartier and Moores as Pioneer Partners,” said Mackedanz. “ Joining Keystone will solidify their position in the marketplace; but more importantly, it will strengthen their intellectual capital while bringing national resources they can locally source to their clients.”

“It’s nice to have allies,” explained Matt Cartier, principal with Cartier Agency. “ Access to Keystone’s large claims, producer training, loss control, and other services would otherwise be too time consuming and expensive for us to accomplish ourselves. Being able to partner with Keystone is an added benefit that makes us feel less like our business is on an island by itself.”

“There’s multiple reasons why we joined,” said Moores principal Mark Moores, “ but one of the main reasons is the resources available through Keystone. With the tremendous amount of consolidation by large brokers and private equity, Keystone allows us to remain independent and competitive with larger brokers. We can continue serving our clients with the individualized attention they value. That’s a signature component of our agency.”

About Cartier Agency–The agency was founded by Thomas Cartier in 1979 and quickly became a well-known, full service independent agency offering commercial insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits. Cartier Agency is now in its second generation of ownership with Matt Cartier overseeing commercial insurance, Cory Cartier overseeing personal lines insurance, and Jeremy Jeannette overseeing employee benefits. For more, visit http://caduluth.com.

About Moores Insurance Management– Mark Moores started the business in 1980. Today he along with his son Jack focus on custom-tailored commercial and personal insurance plans. The agency offers specialty programs including craft beverage, fine arts, manufacturing, and high-end personal lines. For more, visit http://mooresinsurance.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 14 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2019 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.