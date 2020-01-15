ExpressVPN and Dynabook (Formerly Toshiba) Announce Global Partnership

ExpressVPN’s app will be pinned to the taskbar by default and also accessible from the start menu. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExpressVPN, the global market leader in consumer VPN services, and Dynabook (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions), today jointly announced their global partnership to provide Dynabook users with essential internet protection.

As part of the partnership, Dynabook will be preinstalling ExpressVPN on all new and future Dynabook PCs, starting with the new Satellite Pro L50, which launched in December 2019. Users will also receive a free 30-day trial to ExpressVPN’s award-winning service, providing them with crucial security and privacy protection right out of the box. The partnership will extend to additional models in the future.

This strategic partnership marks the first time that Dynabook has worked with a VPN provider. ExpressVPN will help Dynabook customers all around the world secure their internet traffic and guard their online activity against prying eyes. With just a single click, ExpressVPN offers valuable peace of mind to users, especially when they are on public Wi-Fi hotspots such as those at airports, hotels, co-working spaces, and more. With ExpressVPN, Dynabook customers can also enjoy all their favorite content anytime, anywhere.

“VPNs have become an indispensable tool for internet privacy and security, so we’re excited to bring a safer experience to our users right out of the box through this partnership,” said Damian Jaume, President Dynabook EMEA. “We chose to partner with ExpressVPN because they are absolutely unparalleled in the industry when it comes to cutting-edge security, super fast connection speeds globally, and ease-of-use. They share our deep commitment to building a safe and open internet experience.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Dynabook to provide their customers with greater internet privacy, security, and freedom,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “It’s extremely gratifying for us to see that VPNs are no longer just tools for cybersecurity experts, but that companies and individuals alike recognize their importance for all internet users.”

Dynabook appointed ExpressVPN as its official VPN partner after a rigorous selection process. The Dynabook team conducted thorough tests on ExpressVPN’s software and considered multiple factors including its security, reliability, speed, ease-of-use, privacy policy, backend architecture, and more.

About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the world’s largest providers of VPN services, enabling users to protect their privacy and security online with just a few clicks. The company’s award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secures user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing. With 3,000+ servers across 94 countries and new servers added each week, ExpressVPN provides a fast connection wherever users are and offers uncensored access to sites and services from around the world. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s privacy and security solutions, visit expressvpn.com.

About Dynabook Inc.

For over 30 years, Toshiba laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now majority-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc. continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals. For more information, please visit : emea.dynabook.com