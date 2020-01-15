Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Orders in Excess of $2.6 Million for SATCOM Antenna Feeds

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 15, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received orders in excess of $2.6 million for SATCOM antenna feeds from Cubic Mission Solutions, a business division of Cubic Corporation. These orders continue the long-term success of Comtech’s products being used on Cubic’s portfolio of SATCOM terminals.

“Comtech is very pleased to have the opportunity to continue our long-standing relationship with Cubic in delivering high-performance, SATCOM solutions,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

