MindTouch Knowledge Management Solution Now A Premium Client Application on Genesys AppFoundry

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MindTouch enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solution is now available as a Premium Client Application on the Genesys® AppFoundry.

The Genesys AppFoundry is the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

The MindTouch knowledge management platform was designed for mid-size to large global organizations looking for a scalable, extensible, easy-to-manage solution that gives contact center agents instant access to expert knowledge, while offering the ability to extend that knowledge for customer self-service.

As a Premium Client Application, the MindTouch knowledge management solution can now be more quickly installed by Genesys customers. To qualify as a Premium Client Application, AppFoundry vendors are required to provide automated installation and setup.

“As a result of meeting the Genesys Premium Client Application requirements, our joint contact center customers now get a ‘click-to-install’ feature that enables them to deploy our knowledge management solution in less than five minutes,” said Stephen Schultz, vice president of strategic alliances for MindTouch. “By reducing the time to implement, customers get faster ROI and a more frictionless service experience.”

The MindTouch solution is available with Genesys Cloud™ (formerly PureCloud®), an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation.

“We designed our knowledge management platform to address issues with knowledge bases that couldn’t perform at scale and were built with self-service as an afterthought,” Schultz said. “Combined with Genesys Cloud, our joint solution gives organizations everything they need to improve contact center KPIs, while providing an easy path to knock self-service out of the park for exponentially greater customer lifetime value.”

The integration embeds MindTouch knowledge management functionality directly into the Genesys Cloud user interface to give agents quick access to answers in response to customer calls, emails, or chats. Features and benefits of the integration include the following:

Increased first call resolution and reduced call handle time with keyword search and click navigation that puts relevant, reliable knowledge into the hands of agents faster.

with keyword search and click navigation that puts relevant, reliable knowledge into the hands of agents faster. Faster, more effective service with an embedded “Customer Insights” tab that shows agents what support content customers have searched for and viewed before interacting with an agent.

with an embedded “Customer Insights” tab that shows agents what support content customers have searched for and viewed before interacting with an agent. Improved customer and agent experience with capabilities that apply roles and permissions to serve up personalized content.

with capabilities that apply roles and permissions to serve up personalized content. Reduced costs and increased customer self-service adoption with the ability to easily and quickly extend internal knowledge for public-facing use, including customer support portals, community sites, and Google searches.

MindTouch is a Genesys Premium Application Partner. To learn more about the MindTouch integration with Genesys Cloud, visit https://appfoundry.genesys.com/#/filter/purecloud/listing/cb3105c6-4849-489b-92d1-32c82df91a99.

To learn more about the MindTouch knowledge management platform, visit https://mindtouch.com/product.

About MindTouch

MindTouch is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations looking to increase customer lifetime value. Its knowledge management platform includes solutions for customer self-service, agent assistance and departmental knowledge. MindTouch is trusted by some of the largest global brands to dynamically serve up relevant content wherever a user’s journey starts or ends for a more consistent, personalized and effortless customer experience. MindTouch was included in Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Companies to Watch in Customer Contact, North America report, was a winner of KMWorld’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Award, and was named by Inc. magazine one of America's 2019 fastest growing companies. The company serves more than 300 customers worldwide. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Visit MindTouch on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the MindTouch blog.

©2020 MindTouch, Inc. All rights reserved. MindTouch and the MindTouch logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of MindTouch, Inc. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.