Personal Genome Diagnostics and Eisai Co., Ltd. Collaborate to Develop Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy Biomarker Discovery Solution

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, is partnering with Eisai Co., Ltd. to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution for oncology, to be used by Eisai researchers at their Tsukuba Research Laboratory. The goal of this collaboration is to create a kitted NGS product that will enable researchers and biopharma companies to conduct biomarker discovery work using non-invasive blood samples collected from patients in clinical trials. By delivering comprehensive genomic insights from the samples, researchers may generate clinical data repositories to gain deep insights into the molecular evolution of tumors throughout the treatment course without the need for invasive, and resource-intensive, serial tissue biopsies.

Using DNA isolated from patient blood samples, the automated NGS solution will detect somatic alterations across more than 500 genes in cancer and drug-resistance related pathways. The profiling assay will report single nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertion/deletions, copy number alterations, rearrangements, and genomic signatures, including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutation burden. A key advantage of this solution will be the ability to provide comprehensive genomic profiling data in clinical trials where tissue is not available, and it will enable investigators to evaluate drug response dynamics and emerging mechanisms of treatment resistance.

“We are always striving to evolve and expand our liquid biopsy capabilities and believe that many innovations and insights will be discovered by interrogating blood samples using the new solution we are developing with Eisai,” said, John Simmons, Ph.D., Vice President of Translational Medicine, PGDx. “Our goal is to create the tools that will provide critical oncology insights that researchers and biopharma companies need to speed the process for developing new therapies for cancer patients.”

“Partnering with PGDx to develop this solution is part of our Data Driven Drug Discovery & Development (5D drug discovery) initiative to accelerate drug discovery,” said Dr. Takashi Owa, Vice President, Chief Medicine Creation and Chief Discovery Officer, Oncology Business Group at Eisai. “Utilizing digital technology, our history in drug development and PGDx’s liquid biopsy expertise, we expect this new solution will help address the complexities of developing new oncology drugs.”

During the development process of this new liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution, PGDx and Eisai will provide opportunities for researchers around the globe to join the collaboration. It is a shared goal and vision of the two companies that this solution will be utilized in clinical trials, as well as become a future standard option in clinical practice.

About Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to improving clinical insight, speed of results, and healthcare economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for laboratories worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.PersonalGenome.com.