Traverse City Light & Power and Fujitsu are Building a Bright Future for All in Growing Michigan Community

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. finalized a design, construction, operations and maintenance agreement with Traverse City Light & Power (TCL&P) to help expand their fiber broadband network. As part of a new Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) broadband initiative, the public power utility will build out coverage to bring affordable, ultra-fast internet and IP phone services to Traverse City, Michigan.

The utility currently delivers dark fiber services to a number of businesses and community anchor institutions, giving them a low-cost solution enabled by a recent substation modernization. As part of a strategic goal to bring high-speed fiber broadband connectivity to the region’s businesses, public facilities and residents, TCL&P is investing in an expansion of their existing infrastructure to offer these services throughout the community.

“It’s in our DNA to provide our community with valued services that make a difference in the lives of those who work and live here,” said Tim Arends, executive director, Traverse City Light & Power. “That’s why we partnered with Fujitsu to develop a sound FTTP business plan detailing the financial, build and operational components for our utility to fill broadband connectivity gaps in our area.”

As the prime network integrator, Fujitsu will oversee and lead the entire FTTP broadband project including engineering design, integration, network construction, service installation, interoperability and testing. Fujitsu also will hire and establish a local operations team to manage the business operations and provide customer care services. The new gigabit fiber network will be maintained by Fujitsu’s 24x7 network operations center based in Richardson, Texas. Construction will begin this month, and the utility expects to start offering service to approximately 2,000 of its customers during the spring of 2020.

“Fujitsu will deliver a turnkey, premiere broadband network that connects the Traverse City community and solidly positions it for new business investment, jobs and technology innovation,” said John Cafaro, senior client executive - vertical solutions, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “We’re doing what comes naturally for both TCL&P and Fujitsu, working together for the greater good of the community.”

