Marathon Health and OurHealth Announce Strategic Combination

WINOOSKI, Vt. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marathon Health and OurHealth, each a leading provider of onsite and nearsite health centers for employers, today announced a strategic combination of the two companies that brings together patient-focused primary care capabilities to serve employees and their families across the United States. The combined company will leverage the proven onsite and nearsite health center strategies of Marathon Health and OurHealth, including OurHealth’s MyClinics, a network of clinics available in several markets today, to serve employer populations of all sizes. General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm and existing investor in Marathon Health, will be the majority shareholder of the combined organization.

The combined company will be led by the existing senior leadership of both Marathon Health and OurHealth, including Jerry Ford, CEO of Marathon Health, who will serve as CEO of the combined organization. Ben Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of OurHealth, will assume the role of Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, while Jeff Wells, MD, Co-Founder and President of OurHealth, will serve as President. Mr. Evans and Dr. Wells will be significant individual shareholders in the combined company and both will join the Board of Directors alongside Mr. Ford.

Mr. Ford said, “The combination of Marathon Health and OurHealth is a landmark moment in the lifespan of both companies. Marathon and OurHeath share a strong vision for the future of healthcare, and the strategic merger of our companies will enable us to provide better care to more people across the country, improving outcomes for patients and employers alike. I look forward to working with Ben and Jeff to strengthen our combined capabilities and continue to change the face of employer-sponsored, value-based care.”

With increased scale, the combined company plans to accelerate investment in building stronger and broader technology-enabled clinical and population health capabilities that will ultimately deliver better care and a better patient experience, while driving cost out of the system for patients and employers.

“Marathon Health and OurHealth are a natural fit with one another,” continued Mr. Evans. “As we integrate our operations, we intend to leverage best practices from both organizations to not only improve access to high-quality primary care for our existing clients, but also to accelerate our MyClinic expansion into new geographies. We’re excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

Robbert Vorhoff, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare at General Atlantic, added, “We continue to believe that the onsite and nearsite primary care strategy deployed by Marathon and OurHealth is a necessary element to achieving the ‘Triple Aim’ of healthcare for the employer population – a superior patient experience, higher-quality outcomes, and lower costs. We are proud to be in partnership with this newly-combined organization, led by a talented leadership team dedicated to exceeding client and patient expectations.”

General Atlantic initially invested in Marathon Health in October 2019. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health offers a proven solution for helping employers and unions reduce the total cost of healthcare. The Marathon Health approach integrates the best practices of onsite primary care, health assessment with risk identification, coaching and advocacy, and disease management for high cost chronic conditions. Founded by Richard E. Tarrant in 2005, Marathon Health supports its care model with digital medical content, interactive diet and fitness tools, a personal health record, and a proprietary electronic medical record to manage care. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

About OurHealth

Founded in 2009, OurHealth provides employer-sponsored healthcare to organizations of all sizes via its onsite and nearsite primary care clinics. OurHealth offers a comprehensive healthcare approach to its clients and their employees, which includes primary care services, wellness services, onsite laboratory and medication dispensing services, and referral guidance. OurHealth operates clinics in Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. To learn more about OurHealth, visit www.ourhealth.org.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.