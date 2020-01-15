ACES and General Atlantic Announce Strategic Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive Educational Services (“ACES” or “the Company”) today announced a strategic investment by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. The partnership will enable ACES to scale its leading, evidence-based services to more individuals affected with autism spectrum disorder, while further investing in talent and technology and continuing to elevate its clinical model. Kristin Farmer, Founder of ACES, will maintain a significant ownership stake in the Company after the transaction.

ACES provides applied behavioral analysis (“ABA”) and ancillary services to individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs. Farmer, a regarded expert in the autism field, founded the Company in 1996 and has since grown it 100% organically to provide ABA therapy in home, school, and clinic-based settings. ACES’ highly tenured, clinically-led senior management team has utilized a comprehensive suite of therapeutic methodologies, with a long track record of outcomes. Due to its large base of high-quality clinical providers, the Company has established an expansive referral network and strong payor relationships in six states across the United States.

Kristin Farmer, Founder of ACES, said, “We are proud of our longstanding commitment to the autism community. We are thrilled to be partnering with General Atlantic to support our ambitions to further expand our reach to serve as many individuals and families impacted by autism as possible, while enabling us to continue to elevate the standards in treatment.”

Justin Sunshine, Managing Director in General Atlantic’s Healthcare sector, commented, “Over the past 25 years, ACES has established a long history of clinical excellence and continuous improvement underpinned by a mission-driven team. The current strength of the business is a testament to the rich culture of the organization, and ACES now stands poised to reach more individuals. We look forward to partnering with ACES to further its mission of enhancing the lives of families impacted with autism spectrum disorder.”

As part of the transaction, Justin Sunshine and Fletcher Gregory, Vice President in General Atlantic’s Healthcare sector, will join the ACES Board of Directors. Berkery Noyes acted as sole financial advisor to ACES for the transaction. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Comprehensive Educational Services (ACES)

ACES is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs. Founded in 1996 by Kristin Farmer, ACES provides comprehensive, professional services to maximize individuals’ potential in the home, school, clinic, and community using accepted teaching and therapeutic methodologies. ACES operates throughout the Western United States, including in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington. Learn more at https://acesaba.com/.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.