PIH Health extends partnership with Allscripts through 2025

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced that PIH Health, a healthcare system based in Whittier, California, has extended its solutions, services and outsourcing engagement with Allscripts through 2025.

PIH Health is a fully integrated, nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery network comprised of three hospitals, a host of outpatient medical offices, and a multi-specialty medical group including home health and hospice care. PIH Health serves more than 3 million residents in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas, including the San Gabriel Valley.

PIH Health has used Allscripts solutions since 2004, including the Sunrise™ EHR platform, the Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR platform and the Allscripts CareInMotion™ population health suite. With this extension the health system is also expanding use of these solutions to its newly acquired PIH Good Samaritan Hospital and has cemented itself as one of Allscripts largest client relationships.

“ The partnership between PIH Health and Allscripts has helped drive comprehensive care for our patient communities for nearly two decades,” said Peggy Chulack, PIH Health System Chief Administrative Officer. “ We look forward to continuing our work together, as Allscripts solutions help enable our health system to provide safer care, improve clinician workflows, increase practice efficiencies, deliver clear and consistent patient records, and offer an intuitive patient portal experience.”

“ We are honored to continue our long-standing partnership with PIH Health, a leading health system focused on delivering excellent care to its patients across all settings,” said Allscripts CEO Paul Black. “ Healthcare providers must anticipate how our industry will continue to evolve and how patients’ needs may change, and we’re proud to continue this journey as PIH Health’s trusted health IT partner.”

