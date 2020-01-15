Alfresco Helps George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust Begin Its Paperless Journey

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alfresco Software, an open source content, process and governance software company, has announced the successful implementation of its Digital Business Platform by George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust to enable paperless processes. By digitising clinical and non-clinical forms, the Trust is able to make creation and changes quicker and easier, as well as give patients more control over their health and well-being. After just four months, patients and staff are seeing such a positive difference that there are plans to expand the usage of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to digitise more processes.

“Alfresco has been very well received and all of the responses have been positive. It has been very beneficial for us,” said Stuart Sidebottom, IT Project Manager, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust. “It works, it’s quicker, and people are happy with it. Alfresco is able to process our paper forms and make them electronic and ultimately streamline the process to get better outcomes for our patients.”

Although becoming a paperless trust is a top priority, it is a huge undertaking for a hospital of any size. To accomplish this, the Trust needed a solution that was quick to implement, easy to use, and would gain buy-in from both clinicians and administrative teams to ensure adoption. According to Sidebottom, “adoption is high” because of the great user experience of Alfresco’s Digital Business Platform.

“Alfresco is much more agile when it comes to making quick changes,” said Sukhvinder Kaur Sehmbi, Analyst Programmer on the Systems Development and Integration Team, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust. “Before Alfresco, making a change to one form associated with a process would typically require us to go back to all forms and make changes on them to ensure consistency. However, by implementing the Alfresco Digital Business platform, this process is made considerably easier because it provides a central form library that can be referenced by multiple processes. We are delighted that the new platform has been well received by the end users and the feedback has been very positive.”

“The NHS is the cornerstone of British welfare, taking care of citizens throughout their whole life,” said Jay Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco. “We take great pride in the fact that the Alfresco Digital Business Platform is playing its part in helping the Trust constantly improve patient outcomes. Making it much easier for the Trust to make changes to their processes, to keep up with ever evolving demands, is the sort of thing we live for. We enjoy working with the George Eliot team on their modernization and paperless initiatives, and look forward to continuing to reduce the administrative burden for healthcare professionals.”

The Alfresco Digital Business Platform connects people, processes and systems seamlessly to deliver content to the people who need it when they want it. The platform transforms how patient information is managed, shared and processed across the continuum of care.

