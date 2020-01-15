 Riskonnect Joins Airmic as Associate Partner

ATLANTA & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management solutions, today announces a new partnership with Airmic, the UK association for everyone who is responsible for risk management and insurance for their organization. The alliance enables Riskonnect to collaborate directly with industry leaders, share expertise, lead peer discussions, and encourage best practices that meet organizations’ evolving needs.

“We’re thrilled to have Riskonnect join the Airmic community as an associate partner,” said John Ludlow, Airmic CEO. “The risk landscape is complex and constantly evolving. Riskonnect’s deep experience and forward-looking perspective will bring invaluable insight and best practices to our members.”

Riskonnect will broaden Airmic’s partnership structure in 2020 by bringing diversity of thought and deep experience and expertise in the risk management space. Airmic’s other new associate partners for 2020 include Herbert Smith Freehills, Sedgwick, and Sompo International. Previously, beginning in 2015, Riskonnect was a member of the Airmic MarketPlace, an online directory of service providers for Airmic members.

“We’re looking forward to strengthening our relationship with Airmic and its community of industry leaders through this partnership,” said Mark Holt, Managing Director International Sales at Riskonnect. “Our depth in integrated risk management will provide members with new perspective, insights, technologies and strategies that they can leverage to address their full spectrum of risk.”

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider that empowers organizations to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. Through its unique risk correlation technology, over 900 customers across six continents are benefitting from actionable insights that have not been previously attainable to deliver better business outcomes. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.