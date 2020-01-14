Ameresco announces completion of citywide street light conversion project in Phoenix.

PHOENIX & FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it has partnered with the City of Phoenix to complete a conversion project to replace nearly 100,000 municipal street lights with high-performance LEDs. The City of Phoenix estimates that this conversion project will provide annual savings of approximately $3.5 million due to substantial savings in energy and maintenance costs.

As the City of Phoenix’s program manager, designer and general contractor, Ameresco was responsible for delivering comprehensive services including a detailed investigation of utility records and GIS maps to establish City ownership and eligibility for street light replacement. The City selected new lighting fixtures that feature a correlated color temperature (CCT) of 2,700 Kelvin LED – the City’s new temperature standard for street lights – and that reduce electricity use by 53 percent.

In collaboration with the City, Ameresco installed new street light fixtures and photocells citywide, as well as created a new GIS map which will serve as an operations and maintenance (O&M) tool for the City into the future.

“The City and Ameresco worked in tandem to plan a citywide LED retrofit that could be implemented in a compressed time frame. This is a definite win for Phoenix residents,” Phoenix Street Transportation Director Kini Knudson said. “We all benefit from improved safety through better lighting technology, energy savings, labor savings from the longer life of the LED technology and environmental savings from reduced power use.”

“We were proud to partner with the City on a project that impacted nearly 100,000 fixtures, in almost every neighborhood within the City,” said Ameresco Vice President Bob Georgeoff. “Thanks to the professionalism and cooperation of the City staff while coordinating with our teams, the installation was completed on time with no traffic or safety disruptions. Seeing this project come to fruition through the hands-on leadership of the Mayor and City Council of the 5th largest City in the United States is a testament to their commitment to financial stewardship and environmental sustainability.”

To learn more about Ameresco’s LED street and area lighting projects, visit www.ameresco.com/solution/energy-efficiency/led-street-and-area-lighting/.

About the City of Phoenix

Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the United States, home to 1.7 million people. It is also the fifth largest city in terms of overall land area. For the third year in a row, it is America's fastest-growing city. Phoenix was named the 2017 "Highest Performing City" by Governing Magazine. At 517 square miles, with world-renowned mountain trails and opportunity for diverse lifestyles, Phoenix is nearly half the size of Rhode Island. The Street Transportation Department is responsible for the safe, efficient, and convenient movement of people and goods within the city and supports citywide infrastructure projects to improve the quality of life in Phoenix. The department oversees the function and design of nearly 5,000 miles of city streets and rights-of-way. For more information, visit Phoenix.gov or for information on the Street Transportation Department, visit Phoenix.gov/Streets.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of September 30, 2019.