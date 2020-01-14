Harris Williams Advises teamtechnik Production Technology on its Sale of a Majority Stake to TDJ

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it has advised teamtechnik Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH (ttMA) on the sale of a majority stake in its subsidiary teamtechnik Production Technology Sp. z o.o. (ttPT) to TDJ S.A. (TDJ), a Polish family-owned investment company.

ttMA is an international market leader for production technology, assembly and functional test systems across the automotive, medical and energy industries. Its former Polish subsidiary ttPT focuses on next generation automotive assembly systems. The transaction, led by Jeff Perkins and Florian Ripperger of the Harris Williams Industrials Group, builds on the firm’s experience in the industrial technology sector and automation technology in particular.

“ttPT is a clear market leader in this space in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the last several years, the company has built a reputation for e-drive, autonomous driving and safety solutions serving a global, premium and luxury OEM and Tier-1 customer base,” said Jeff Perkins, managing director at Harris Williams. “We are pleased to have worked with the family-owned teamtechnik group and the management team on this transaction. We wish all parties a great deal of success over the next several years.”

“During the last 15 years we developed ttPT into a leading provider of automated solutions in Central and Eastern Europe. We continue to believe in the capabilities and market position of ttPT and will remain a minority shareholder in the company,” said Stefan Roßkopf, owner and CEO of ttMA. “We would like to thank Harris Williams for their work. They did a fantastic job throughout the transaction.”

ttPT is one of the leading providers of automotive assembly systems for next generation automotive products in Central and Eastern Europe, offering a one-stop solution from design to after sales services. Almost 90% of the company’s activities are centered on assembly systems for the production of e-mobility and autonomous driving components that are used in next generation vehicles.

ttMA is one of the international market leaders for production technology, assembly and functional test systems. The company, based in Freiberg am Neckar, Germany, focuses on developing and building custom automation solutions for the automotive, energy and medical technology sectors, in which it is recognized as a technology leader with a high level of process expertise. One of its proven areas of expertise is creating assembly and test lines for electric drive units and e-mobility components. Founded in 1976, ttMA now has production sites in Germany, Poland, China and the United States. With over 1,000 employees worldwide, the systems manufacturer has a turnover exceeding €180 million.

TDJ is a family-owned investment company that has completed over 30 acquisitions and focuses on actively developing its portfolio companies in Central and Eastern Europe. TDJ's key investment areas include: equity; real estate; finance; and venture capital.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; smart cities; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; environmental industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Langemeier, associate brand manager, at +1 (804) 648-0072.