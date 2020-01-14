Mall of America and TCF Announce Corporate Sponsorship of TCF Rotunda

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move that brings sponsorship back to the Mall of America® rotunda, officials from TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) and Mall of America today announced an exclusive naming rights sponsorship to rename the rotunda, TCF Rotunda. The three-year deal includes five areas in the rotunda that feature the new name.

“Mall of America is thrilled to partner with TCF on the renaming of TCF Rotunda, sharing a well-regarded regional banking brand with a worldwide audience,” said Jill Renslow, senior vice president of business development for Mall of America. “Bringing a naming rights sponsorship back to the rotunda was a focus for us, and we are pleased to do so with a strong, local brand.”

Located in the center of Mall of America, the rotunda attracts millions of consumers annually to attend musical performances, book signings and other special events led by high-profile dignitaries, celebrities and nonprofit organizations, including U.S. Presidents, musicians, actors, chefs, authors and more. Hundreds of events take place in the rotunda annually, and all future events now will be billed as taking place in TCF Rotunda.

“Mall of America is an iconic brand in the heart of the Twin Cities that attracts consumers from across the nation and around the world,” said Craig Dahl, president and CEO at TCF Financial Corporation. “It is a privilege to share our brand with the 40 million consumers who visit the mall each year. We look forward to introducing many Mall of America visitors to TCF for the first time, while extending our brand awareness with our existing customers.”

TCF Bank also is co-sponsor of the Skate the Star ice rink at Mall of America. To learn more about Skate the Star or events taking place in TCF Rotunda, visit: www.mallofamerica.com/entertainment/events.

ABOUT MALL OF AMERICA

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; Hard Rock Café; The Escape Game; CMX Cinemas; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

ABOUT TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $46 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest as of September 30, 2019. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. For more information, visit tcfbank.com.

Source: TCF Financial Corporation