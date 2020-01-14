OncLive® Adds Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on offering oncology professionals the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, expands its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

“We look forward to working with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “The Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is a premier cancer treatment and research center and one of the centers of excellence at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.”

The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is Arkansas’ only academic cancer research center. The institute’s faculty and staff strive to improve the health of all cancer patients by offering the most advanced therapies, along with performing innovative basic laboratory, patient/clinical and community-based research.

“It is our honor to join OncLive’s Strategic Alliance Partnership and share the exciting work underway at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. Since 1989, the Cancer Institute has served as Arkansas’ leading cancer center, providing both outstanding clinical care and research programs. This partnership will allow us to reach a broad audience of health care professionals and to expand our collaborations in multiple areas,” said Michael Birrer, M.D., Ph.D., Cancer Institute director.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, OncLive® will work with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute to share exclusive clinical content and position its health care professionals as leaders in oncology. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute

UAMS is the state’s only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute and Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. UAMS includes UAMS Health, a statewide health system that encompasses all of UAMS’ clinical enterprise including its hospital, regional clinics and clinics it operates or staffs in cooperation with other providers. UAMS is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. U.S. News & World Report named UAMS Medical Center the state’s Best Hospital; ranked its ear, nose and throat program among the top 50 nationwide; and named six areas as high performing — cancer, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery. UAMS has 2,727 students, 870 medical residents and five dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.