Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates Partners with InteliChart to Engage Patients

FORT MILL, S.C. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates (CNSA) recently implemented solutions from InteliChart’s Healthy Outcomes® patient-engagement platform to connect with their patients outside the visit and proactively encourage behaviors that lead to good health and well-being.

Healthy Outcomes® simplified CNSA’s patient-engagement process with a single platform that fulfills numerous needs. “We had previously been juggling a number of solutions from different vendors. It was disjointed and inefficient,” said Pam Saunders, Director of Information Systems and Managed Care at CNSA. “We selected InteliChart because Healthy Outcomes® gives us multiple solutions that work in harmony, all from one vendor.”

InteliChart® is focused on the patient and perfecting the art of engagement. Our innovative combination of software and services give patients the tools they want so, as consumers, they can take an active role in their own healthcare. Engaging and satisfying patients also strengthens a medical practice’s position in the healthcare market.

A single API to the Healthy Outcomes® platform enables healthcare organizations to use any or all InteliChart’s® products. A major factor in CNSA’s selection of InteliChart is the broad integration we have with their NextGen EHR/PM systems. The solutions CNSA currently has in place are:

Patient Portal – connects patients to care teams and gives patients easy access to their healthcare information, all from their favorite device.



– connects patients to care teams and gives patients easy access to their healthcare information, all from their favorite device. Patient Intake – creates a consistent intake process for patients that increases portal adoption, streamlines the check-in process, and yields greater efficiencies.



– creates a consistent intake process for patients that increases portal adoption, streamlines the check-in process, and yields greater efficiencies. Patient Notify – eliminates workflow inefficiencies by automating communications.

"The combination of Patient Portal, Patient Intake and Patient Notify gives us the flexibility we wanted,” said Saunders. “For example, even if a patient is not registered on Patient Portal, they can still use the forms feature in Patient Intake.”

InteliChart’s® Healthy Outcomes® is currently rounded out with two more solutions, Patient Survey and Patient Activate. Patient Survey captures patient-reported outcomes and satisfaction surveys. Patient Activate’s automated patient management system has simple, yet powerful, tools that define parameters to specifically identify patients who require management, monitoring and intervention.

“Prior to Healthy Outcomes®, CNSA’s portal was limiting them. Now they have upgraded to a patient-engagement platform with real-time data flow that gives them reach far beyond a portal,” said Will Cantrell, InteliChart’s Director of Product Solutions. “Healthy Outcomes® streamlined CNSA’s workflow process with automation, and they appreciate working with a vendor that has quarterly updates and is responsive to their suggestions for enhancements,” added Cantrell.

“We’re pleased that now our patients have the convenience they want and the patient-friendly, reliable tools they need to be in charge of their healthcare information and outcomes,” acknowledged Saunders.

About CNSA

Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates, established in 1940, is one of the oldest and largest private neurosurgical practices in the country. With 10 locations in North and South Carolina, the group has 42 board-certified or board-eligible physicians in specialty areas of neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation (physiatry), orthopaedic spine surgery, and pain management.

They provide advanced surgical and non-surgical treatment for the entire spectrum of brain, spine and peripheral nerve disorders, including brain tumors, spine injuries, stroke, epilepsy, birth defects, concussions, neck and lower back pain, and pituitary tumors.

About InteliChart

InteliChart® delivers Healthy Outcomes®, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes® solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart® was founded in 2010. More than 28,000 leading healthcare organizations have chosen InteliChart® for the engagement needs of their 30 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes® suite.