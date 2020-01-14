US Family Health Plan Selects eQHealth for Population Health Management, Utilization Management and Care Management Services

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Family Health Plan (USFHP) has enlisted eQHealth Solutions to provide both eQSuite® Population Health Management technology to support their case management operations as well as eQCare® services supporting utilization management.

The US Family Health Plan has been serving the uniformed services for several decades. In 1993, Congress converted ten Uniformed Services Treatment Facilities into a managed care system called Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, later renamed US Family Health Plan. USFHP has provided care to the military community and their families for over 30 years across six regional Department of Defense Designated Providers of the TRICARE Prime Health Program.

“It is a great responsibility and honor to be entrusted with healthcare for our military families,” said USFHP Executive Director, Jeff Bloom. “eQHealth’s experience will be a tremendous asset to our organization and we are proud to partner with them in improving our capability to deliver care to the highest standard possible.”

The partnership between eQHealth and USFHP is contracted to span a minimum of 5 years, enhancing care for nearly 13,000 covered lives across New Jersey, New York City, Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Suffolk and Nassau counties, Eastern Pennsylvania and Western Connecticut.

USFHP will be utilizing eQHealth’s eQCare® Utilization Management services and eQHealth’s cloud-based eQSuite® Population Health Management platform. eQSuite® will optimize USFHP’s performance with secure data integration and built-in parameters to help easily identify and address high-risk, high-cost patients.

About eQHealth Solutions

Founded in 1986, eQHealth Solutions is a population health management and technology solutions company that touches millions of lives annually throughout the nation. Our high-tech and high-touch models include innovative technology solutions and care coordination services and focuses on outcomes and optimization of provider and payer networks. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including federal, state and commercial clients. www.eqhs.com

About US Family Health Plans

The US Family Health Plans offer an outstanding program of health care and wellness management built on a foundation of leading-edge health care techniques, wellness (rather than disease) management, an understanding of what it means to be a member of the military family and unsurpassed commitment to our members, displayed every day through our high-quality service and strong physician-patient relationships.