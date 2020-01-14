ScaleMP Demonstrates Best-in-Class Large-System Results

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleMP™, a leading provider of virtualization solutions for high-end computing, today announced that it has accomplished best-ever recorded results for the SPEC CPU® 2017 benchmark for any system size of four processors and higher. ScaleMP’s results for 32-, 24- and 16-processor systems are now holding the top three positions for best results ever.

In 2019, AMD and ScaleMP announced a strategic collaboration to enable AMD server OEMs to create systems with four, eight and up to 128 processor sockets, up to 8,192 CPUs and 256 terabytes of shared memory using ScaleMP’s vSMP Foundation line of products.

“We are extremely pleased with these new benchmark results, which show superiority across the board,” said Shai Fultheim, founder and CEO of ScaleMP. “Customers can now scale their systems on demand for more computing or more memory, pay only for what they need, and be sure that they are buying the best and most cost-effective solution available that delivers the best performance.”

“ScaleMP’s unique software-defined server technology enables AMD to capture the leading positions for the system-scale SPEC CPU2017 benchmark without any custom engineering,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Datacenter Ecosystems & Application Engineering at AMD. “Through our collaboration with ScaleMP, we expect to continue to dominate the scale-up benchmarks as this innovation continues.”

The following table summarizes the current best SPEC CPU2017 Integer Rates and SPEC CPU2017 Floating Point Rates for every scale of server system and contrasts it with the previous best system/result for that scale.

SPEC CPU2017 Integer Point Rate Processor

Sockets Best System – January 14th, 2020 Previous System Improvement Vendor, System, Processors & Type Rank Rate Vendor, System, Processors & Type Rate 32 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #1 7,100 HPE Superdome Flex:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 3,920 81% 24 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #2 5,920 16 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #3 4,290 ATOS BullSequana S1600:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8276M 2,190 96% 8 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #6 2,250 Huawei Kunlun 9008 V5:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 1,410 60% 4 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #35 1,150 Huawei 2488H V5:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 701 64% SPEC CPU2017 Floating Point Rate Processor

Sockets Best System – January 14th, 2020 Previous System Improvement Vendor, System, Processors & Type Rank Rate Vendor, System, Processors & Type Rate 32 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #1 5,870 HPE Superdome Flex:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 3,290 78% 24 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #2 4,510 16 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #4 3,120 HPE Superdome Flex:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 1,840 70% 8 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #8 1,550 Huawei Kunlun 9008 V5:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 1,160 34% 4 ScaleMP Supermicro A+ Server 2123BT-HNC0R:

AMD EPYC 7702 #68 806 Huawei 2488H V5:

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 578 39%

ScaleMP solidifies the leading position of its patented vSMP Foundation technology and line of products as the best scale-up computing architecture for compute-intensive workloads, with up to 96% better performance compared to alternative systems. The results, made public by the SPEC.org, show that ScaleMP’s on-demand composed computing architecture provides better scaling than hardware-only approaches.

Reference Results

SPEC CPU2017 Integer Rates sorted by result:

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rint2017&op=fetch&sort1=BASE

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rint2017&op=fetch&sort1=BASE SPEC CPU2017 Floating Point Rates sorted by result:

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rfp2017&op=fetch&sort1=BASE

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rfp2017&op=fetch&sort1=BASE SPEC CPU2017 Integer Rates sorted number of chips result:

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rint2017&op=fetch&sort2=BASE&sort1=CHIPS&sdir1=-1

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rint2017&op=fetch&sort2=BASE&sort1=CHIPS&sdir1=-1 SPEC CPU2017 Floating Point Rates sorted number of chips result:

https://www.spec.org/cgi-bin/osgresults?conf=rfp2017&op=fetch&sort2=BASE&sort1=CHIPS&sdir1=-1

About vSMP Foundation

vSMP Foundation is the underlying technology for ScaleMP’s line of software-defined scale-up products. vSMP ServerONE aggregates multiple, industry-standard, off-the-shelf x86 servers into a single virtual high-end system, and provides customers with an alternative to traditional, expensive, symmetrical multiprocessing (SMP) systems. vSMP ClusterONE offers simplified clustering infrastructure with a single operating system. vSMP MemoryONE enables the transparent use of NVM storage as system memory, to reduce TCO and expand beyond traditional DRAM scaling limitations.

vSMP ServerONE supports aggregation of up to 128 servers into a single virtual SMP system:

Expanded system memory — to as much as 2PB of shared memory for large-memory requirements — by using DRAM from other servers

As many as 32,768 CPUs on a virtual SMP with proven scalability and record-breaking memory bandwidth

On-demand, composable SMP, with support for many common provisioning systems to enable increased data center utilization with a consolidated architecture

vSMP ClusterONE provides:

The only Hyperconverged HPTC Cluster infrastructure

Ease of use and lowest total cost of ownership for clusters of up to 64 processor sockets

No need for fabric or cluster management, coupled with simplified parallel storage architecture

vSMP MemoryONE transparently transforms high-end NVM devices into system memory:

DRAM-like performance, with up to 8x memory expansion

Cost reduction of up to 2.5x compared with DRAM-only solutions by using enterprise-grade non-volatile memory

For more information on vSMP Foundation, please visit http://www.scalemp.com/products.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction. The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing compute and memory environments. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit http://www.scalemp.com/.

vSMP Foundation is a trademark or registered trademark of ScaleMP. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.