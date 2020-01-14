Onto Innovation Announces Multiple Orders for 2D Inspection Systems to Support 5G Ramp

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) announced today that it has received orders totaling 15 systems from two leaders in advanced packaging. Both customers are ramping up to support the ongoing demand for 5G smartphones which drives advanced packages requiring more precise process control solutions. Onto Innovation’s 2D inspection systems with integrated machine learning software will be used to help ensure quality and reliability of these leading-edge products.

“5G brings unique packaging complexity to the forefront with the requirement for higher data transfer rates driving higher IO, resulting in higher interconnect density,” said Tim Kryman, Onto Innovation’s senior director of inspection product marketing. “Our assembly customers are responding to these demands with advanced packaging technology that enables higher density packages. The value of content in these packages is increasing, which in turn demands better inspection for performance, yield and reliability. We see an increasing use of advanced packaging inspection to meet these macro market demands.”

Kryman continued, “Onto Innovation offers a complete package of inspection systems complemented by advanced analysis and fleet management software. Our customers have traditionally made their purchasing decisions based on resolution and speed of the inspection tools in the market. Now, manufacturers are demanding more comprehensive solutions and these new orders were secured as a result of the data analytics and machine deep learning that our Discover® software delivers. This complete solution is becoming critical for providers of the most advanced packaging technology to maintain high quality and manufacturing efficiencies.”

Kevin Heidrich, senior vice president of marketing and corporate development at Onto Innovation, commented, “As 5G moves into a critical inflection point, we are pleased to partner with our customers to help them meet the challenges associated with the complexity of advanced system-in-package processes. This 5G ramp will fuel growth beyond mobility to massive IoT and infrastructure applications. We believe our comprehensive solutions are uniquely qualified to ensure successful growth.”

Onto Innovation’s inspection solutions integrate high precision sensors with AI software to improve device quality, reliability, and reduce manufacturing costs through machine learning that can make smart decisions and point process engineers to root problems for investigation.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Unpatterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

