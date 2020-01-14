GUESS?, Inc. Announces the Return of Jennifer Lopez as the Face of GUESS & Marciano Worldwide. Actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur and fashion icon stars in GUESS & Marciano Spring 2020 Advertising Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS?, Inc. Announces the Return of Jennifer Lopez as the Face of GUESS & Marciano Worldwide. Actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur and fashion icon stars in GUESS & Marciano Spring 2020 Advertising Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

GUESS?, Inc. Announces the Return of Jennifer Lopez as the Face of GUESS & Marciano Worldwide. Actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur and fashion icon stars in GUESS & Marciano Spring 2020 Advertising Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Spring 2020, GUESS?, Inc. is proud to welcome back actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashion icon Jennifer Lopez as the face of GUESS and Marciano worldwide in the Spring 2020 advertising campaign.

The campaign, art directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer for GUESS?, Inc., and shot through the lens of photographer Tatiana Gerusova in Santa Monica, CA, showcases a striking collection of images highlighting Jennifer’s beauty. The series of both saturated and black and white imagery embody a classic Hollywood lifestyle with tousled hair and confident poses juxtaposed against California’s serene palm trees and beaches in the background.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a GUESS Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous. This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.” – Paul Marciano

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign. The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the 60s, mixed with Madonna from the 80s, mixed with Sofia Loren. It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.” – Jennifer Lopez

Look for these GUESS and Marciano images in upcoming issues of top international fashion and lifestyle magazines, in GUESS and Marciano retail stores, and on collateral materials.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Marciano

Marciano, the first brand extension from GUESS?, Inc., follows suit in true GUESS style with apparel and accessories that are on the edge of the fashion forefront. The Marciano brand offers a fashion-forward collection designed for trend-setting women and men. Marciano designs, markets and distributes full collections of women’s apparel as well as accessories. Marciano boutiques are located in North America, as well as international metropolitan centers throughout the globe. You can also find the Marciano collection in select flagship GUESS store locations, specialty stores, and online at Marciano.com.