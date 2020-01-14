Fiber Optic Cables Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Corning Inc and Prysmian Spa in the Fiber Optic Cables Market | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global fiber optic cables market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 2 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Optic fiber cables are gradually replacing copper wires to facilitate the transmission of larger volumes of data. This is serving as the primary spend growth driver in the fiber optic cables market. The majority of telecommunication providers are conducting activities that are aimed at the installation of 5G networks. This is driving demand for fiber optic cables suppliers to a significant extent.

Smartphones are becoming a common electronic gadget in households in APAC. The improving Internet accessibility along with the popularity of smartphones is increasing spend growth in the fiber optic cables market in APAC. Meanwhile, in North America, high investments from telecommunication service providers such as Verizon and AT&T to improve LTE connectivity and 5G networks are driving spend momentum in the fiber optic cables market.

The Top Fiber Optic Cables Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top fiber optic cables suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers’ portfolio are given below:

Corning- Corning entered into a definitive merger agreement with Alliance Fiber Optic Products (AFOP) in 2016 for an approximate value of USD 305 million. Corning's main objective behind this merger was to expand its portfolio of high-performance passive optical components that are used in several of its connectivity solutions. AFOP designs and manufactures these products that are crucial components for cloud-based data center operators and telecom OEMs.

Prysmian Spa- This supplier has sufficient experience across several critical projects and is vertically integrated which allows it to provide one-stop fiber optic solutions, thus ensuring high cost savings and reducing procurement complexity for buyers.

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies- While entering into a contract with this supplier, buyers must assess their expertise to assist with the design process. The suppliers must be able to assist buyers in choosing the correct cable based on outside plant, inside, riser, and plenum, fiber, and the hardware-based on buyers' requirement.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Fiber optic cables market spend segmentation by region

Fiber optic cables supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for fiber optic cables suppliers

Fiber optic cables suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the fiber optic cables market

Fiber optic cables pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the fiber optic cables market

