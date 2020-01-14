Swenson Healthcare Joins Forces with Comagine Health

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swenson Healthcare PLLC, a leading clinical practice group focused on patients in the long-term and post-acute care settings, is one of the first organizations to join Comagine Health’s Partnership to Reimagine Health Care.

Comagine Health recently launched this initiative and is inviting health care organizations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah to join in this effort. This 5-year program is focused on working with long-term and post-acute care providers, health systems, hospitals, primary care and specialty providers, community organizations, and patients and their families to improve care for people with Medicare and transform the health care system.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Partnership to Reimagine Health Care. This kind of partnership creates an opportunity for us to focus on improving the quality of patient care we offer which is a key priority for us,” said Sara Walden RN, Swenson Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Officer. “Our goal is to significantly improve patient outcomes.”

Darren Swenson MD, Swenson Healthcare’s Founder, and CEO of its management partner US Post Acute Care LLC, stated, “Our group of physicians and advanced practitioners are committed to improving both the quality and efficiency of patients in long-term and post-acute care facilities throughout the Pacific Northwest. Partnering with Comagine Health enables our clinicians to improve our clinical excellence, and that ultimately benefits our patients.”

Jeff West MPH, RN, a Senior Improvement Advisor at Comagine Health, commented, “A practice group with the high level of experience at Swenson Healthcare brings a crucial set of skills and relationships to this initiative. We are excited to partner with them.”

The Partnership to Reimagine Health Care seeks to achieve five bold aims:

Decreased opioid misuse and improved behavioral health outcomes

Increased patient safety

Prevention and management of diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease

Increased quality of care transitions

Improved quality of long-term and post-acute care facilities

This initiative is funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and is a key component of Comagine Health’s work as a Quality Innovation Network–Quality Improvement Organization for Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

About Swenson Healthcare

Swenson Healthcare, a clinical practice group managed by US Post Acute Care, is focused on providing post-acute care services in the Pacific Northwest. Founded by triple-board certified founder Darren Swenson MD, the practice is dedicated to the community-based care of patients in the post-acute care setting. Swenson Healthcare’s mission is to ensure that the patient receives excellent quality care, both today and in the future, whether the patient transitions to home or to another facility. For inquiries from post-acute facilities and health plans, or clinicians interested in a career with Swenson Healthcare, please email info@swensonhealthcare.com.

About Comagine Health

Comagine Health, formerly Qualis Health and HealthInsight, works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information about the Partnership to Reimagine Health Care, please visit Comagine.org/partnership.