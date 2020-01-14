HitGen Enters into DNA-Encoded Library Based Drug Discovery Research Collaboration with Kymera

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Inc. today announced that it has entered into a drug discovery research collaboration with Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., to identify small molecule leads against targets of interest to Kymera. HitGen will apply its platform technology, based on the design, synthesis and screening of DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) to discover compounds that bind to certain targets. The identified compounds will be exclusively licensed to Kymera. Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for milestone payments from Kymera.

“We look forward to working with Kymera to generate lead compounds for their research programs to help bring transformative medicines to patients. It is a great opportunity for us to work with a leading company in the burgeoning field of protein degradation for innovative therapeutics of the future. HitGen’s technology combines the power of molecular biology, combinatorial chemistry, high throughput sequencing and advanced informatics to create vast number of molecules for hit identification and lead generation. We believe the collaboration reinforces the role of HitGen’s platform as a leader in the rapidly developing field of DNA-encoded chemistry,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

Kymera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Powered by Pegasus™, a game-changing integrated degradation platform, Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. For more information visit, www.kymeratx.com.

HitGen is a rapidly growing biotech company with headquarters based in Chengdu, China, and a subsidiary in the USA. HitGen has established an industry-leading platform for early-stage drug discovery research centered on DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs). HitGen’s DELs include encoded syntheses for hundreds of millions of novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and macrocycle compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesized from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed and assembled with tractable chemistry based on proven results for identifying drug-like leads against biological targets from known and novel classes. HitGen is partnering with multiple pharmaceutical and biotech companies, foundations and research institutes in North America, Europe and Asia to discover and develop novel therapeutics of the future. For more information, please call +86-28-85197385 or visit www.hitgen.com