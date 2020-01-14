Clarify Health and Prognos Announce Partnership to Deliver Greater Value to Patients Through Improved Insights Into Their Healthcare Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarify Health Solutions, a leader in advanced healthcare analytics, and Prognos Health, an AI-powered platform company focused on early tracking and prediction of disease trajectory, announced today a strategic partnership to combine their healthcare data assets and predictive analytics capabilities to improve the timely delivery of personalized therapies to patients. The companies will leverage each other’s expansive healthcare data assets and advanced analytical capabilities to offer differentiated, market-leading solutions for the life sciences industry and beyond.

The combination of Prognos’ comprehensive lab data incorporated into Clarify Health’s longitudinal clinical, claims, prescriptions, and social determinants of health data, with Clarify’s predictive analytic engine, unlocks significant value for customers seeking to transform the delivery of therapies to patients and improve health outcomes.

The partnership leverages technology and predictive analytics to bring vast clinical, transactional, and social determinant datasets together so life sciences organizations can perform a wide range of applications. These may include:

Understanding the characteristics and healthcare journeys of patients with high disease burden and assessing the impact of a therapy on overall cost, utilization, and health outcomes;

Setting commercial and access strategy by accurately sizing market opportunity with real world data and better characterizing patients, prescribers, and payers.

Modeling real world data enables a clear demonstration of therapy impact on specific patient cohorts. These applications will enhance the industry’s ability to deliver transformative therapies to patients with high unmet need.

“I am excited about the partnership with Prognos as the combination of Prognos lab data and Clarify data will illuminate patient journeys at a level of specificity that was not possible before. This will enable players across the healthcare ecosystem, including life sciences companies to better understand and thus drive value for patients,” said Jean Drouin, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Clarify Health.

“Our two companies share a goal of transforming healthcare by improving treatment decisions for patients worldwide,” said Theresa Greco, Chief Commercial Officer at Prognos. “This partnership enables us to equip our customers across pharma companies, payers, and providers with an improved ability to accurately assess their patients’ health and decide on the best possible therapy.”

About Prognos Health

Prognos Health is an AI platform company focused on predicting the trajectory of disease to drive decisions earlier in healthcare in collaboration with payers, life sciences and providers. The Prognos Registry is the largest source of clinical diagnostics information in 50 disease areas, with nearly billions of medical records for hundreds of millions of patients. Prognos has over 1,000 extensive proprietary and learning clinical algorithms to enable earlier patient identification for enhanced treatment decision-making, risk management and quality improvement. The company investors include Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Cigna, GIS Strategic Ventures, Hikma Ventures, Hermed Capital, and Maywic Select Investments. Learn more about Prognos at www.prognoshealth.com.

About Clarify Health Solutions

Clarify Health’s enterprise analytics platform empowers stakeholders across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, and life sciences companies, to deliver better care to patients through actionable insights. With industry-leading statistical modeling, machine learning, and AI, Clarify Health harnesses the power of the most comprehensive longitudinal dataset in the US by linking clinical, claims, prescription, lab, and social determinant of health data across 250 million+ lives. Learn more about Clarify Health at www.clarifyhealth.com.