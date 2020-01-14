Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Expands Reach With Their Use of Opterus OpsCenter

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opterus Inc., the leading global provider of cost-effective, web-based store communications and task management solutions, today announced that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., an extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices, has chosen Opterus OpsCenter as its centralized communications solution for all its brands.

Opterus OpsCenter is an intuitive, multi-modular, easy-to-use cloud solution designed specifically for retailers to effectively manage and execute store tasks and communications. The solution measures and increases operational compliance, communicates corporate policy, manages day-to-day objectives and tasks, and manages processes linking corporate office and store locations. A simple and agile solution, OpsCenter allows for rapid implementation and strong user acceptance.

“We are excited to be able to provide Ollie’s Bargain Outlet with the enhanced store associate collaboration they were looking for along with comprehensive reporting of closed tickets, completed tasks and overall communications,” said Gary Stonell, vice president, business development, Opterus Inc. “Partnering with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is also another great example of our ongoing expansion.”

For more information about Opterus, please contact Gary Stonell at 416-884-4924 or gary.stonell@opterus.com.

About Opterus Inc.

Opterus Inc. is a leading global provider of a cost-effective, easy-to-implement store information and execution management solution that increases productivity and improves retail enterprise communications. Opterus OpsCenter software is an on-demand, web-based retail portal designed to communicate corporate policy and day-to-day objectives between corporate office and store locations. Deployed in over 45 countries in 30 different languages, the solution is specifically designed for retail operations, and provides store personnel with clear, concise and timely direction, along with the proper tools to best do their jobs to support corporate initiatives. Opterus is based in Toronto, Ontario, and was founded in 2006 by a group of seasoned retail industry technology veterans. For additional information about Opterus, please visit http://www.opterus.com.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. They are currently led by President and CEO John Swygert. The first store was opened in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, in 1982.