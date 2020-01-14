Itron Expands Collaboration with Equinix in EMEA to Strengthen Software-as-a-Service Platform

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it has expanded its collaboration with Equinix, a global interconnection and data center company, and opened a multi-million-dollar data center in Europe. The data center will host Itron’s multi-commodity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for utilities and cities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This investment marks another significant step in Itron’s continued commitment to enable services and deliver value-based outcomes that solve key challenges for utility and smart city customers around the globe.

Delivering value to utilities and cities, this investment will provide foundational solutions such as manual, mobile and automatic meter reading, meter data management, water operations, consumer engagement and streetlight control. Additionally, the data center will host applications that enable cities and utilities to take advantage of Itron’s advanced smart city outcomes like traffic management, gas safety and air quality sensing. Currently, Itron manages more than 64 million IoT devices around the world, including over three million streetlights.

Further strengthening the platform offering, Itron’s standards-based utility critical infrastructure solution, supports the EU Clean Energy Strategy and is targeted to fully incorporate forward-looking industry and regulatory requirements. The SaaS solution also supports multi-transport communications technologies, including 3GPP cellular (2G, 3G and evolving 4G narrow band), Wi-SUN/IEEE-based radio frequency mesh, SigFox, Long Range (LoRa) and Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies.

“Our expanded investment in EMEA with Equinix represents our continued commitment to supporting utilities and cities in EMEA,” said Don Reeves, Itron’s senior vice president of global services and outcomes. “The SaaS platform represents the evolution of Itron’s long heritage of providing networked solutions and relevant, targeted business insights and outcomes to utilities and cities. It further builds on a strong portfolio of devices designed and manufactured by Itron or offered though the integration of technology and solutions from Itron’s vibrant ecosystem of partners.”

Eugene van Bergen Henegouwen, President Equinix EMEA states: "Itron plays a vital role in delivering energy and water to millions of people, by connecting the critical infrastructures of cities and utilities. By expanding our relationship and the deployment of Itron’s IT infrastructure – this is the first deployment Itron signed with us directly for its production environment – we enable them to deliver their multi-commodity SaaS platform and extend their presence to markets worldwide."

“Itron’s intelligent connectivity and business platform has helped EVESA to deliver our core streetlight services to the City of Paris. Itron’s vision of strengthening and consolidating its operations in Europe will help further increase our ability to provide innovative solutions to our city customers,” said Frédéric Galloo, CEO of EVESA.

