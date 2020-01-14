Engagio Joins the LinkedIn® Marketing Partner Program

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engagio, the leader in B2B marketing engagement software, today announces it has joined the LinkedIn® Marketing Partner Program. Through an integration with the LinkedIn Matched Audiences API, Engagio Orchestrate customers can now automate the targeting of specific audiences at key accounts through the buyer's journey, saving time and money. For example, as an account moves from Awareness to Consideration to Customer and beyond in the buyer’s journey, accounts will automatically move to different campaigns with appropriate messaging without the need for manual import/export of audiences.

“LinkedIn has long been the most effective advertising platform for B2B companies,” says Jon Miller, co-founder & CEO of Engagio. “By connecting our unique targeting capabilities with LinkedIn’s powerful advertising platform, we’re bringing something new to B2B engagement.”

Engagio’s account-based platform integrates with major multiple engagement channels and will now automatically synchronize dynamic audiences to LinkedIn, thereby unlocking audiences on ad platforms that were previously inaccessible. This will help customers improve awareness, lead generation, funnel velocity and win rates. Further examples include:

- If an account or person becomes dormant, they can be automatically re-engaged with ads Retargeting - If an account comes to a company site and drops off, they can be retargeted with relevant advertising content

- Customers who show interest in additional products or services can be identified and targeted Acceleration - Accelerate pipeline and improve win rates by dynamically targeting open opportunities

“Your campaigns are only as good as your last upload,” says Emily Ketchum, director of global marketing operations at Fuze. “With Engagio, I have peace of mind knowing that we’re hitting the right people with the right messages at the right time.”

For a closer look at how Engagio and LinkedIn work together, get in touch with a rep today https://www.engagio.com/request-demo.

About Engagio

Engagio is the #1 Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform worldwide, according to independent analyst Research in Action. Founded in 2015 by the experts that built Marketo, Engagio helps teams target the right accounts, orchestrate multi-channel interactions and measure what's working. Backed by leading venture investors and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Engagio is trusted by more than 240 companies to empower their marketers and sellers to work as one revenue team. Customers include Atlassian, Anaplan, Snowflake, Pendo, New Relic, TrendMicro, and Vonage. To learn more, visit www.engagio.com.

