Dynatrace Teams With Google and Microsoft on OpenTelemetry to Shape the Future of Open Standards-based Observability

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it is collaborating with Google and Microsoft on the OpenTelemetry project to shape the future of open standards-based observability. To further advance the industry and extend the reach of its Software Intelligence Platform, Dynatrace is contributing transaction tracing knowhow and manpower to the project.

OpenTelemetry is focused on providing standardized transaction-level observability through the generation, collection, and description of telemetry data for distributed cloud-native systems. As OpenTelemetry becomes more widely adopted, it will serve as an additional data source that further extends the breadth of cloud observability, including expanding the broad reach of what the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform already automatically collects and ingests into Davis™, its explainable AI engine.

“Our goal is to ensure ‘run the business’ software underpinning digital enterprises works perfectly, so we feel it’s important to contribute our expertise to this open source project to improve and advance observability in a broader manner,” said Alois Reitbauer, Chief Technical Strategist and Head of the Dynatrace Innovation Lab. “The OpenTelemetry initiative will enable developers of cloud-native applications to build standardized observability into their software. As this gains momentum, observability will be increasingly differentiated by what can be done with data, versus simply how much data can be collected. That’s why we’re excited for the day when OpenTelemetry is widely adopted, as it will increase the breadth of the data and scope of the cloud ecosystem that organizations can observe. As a result, our customers will benefit from richer insights and more actionable answers.”

Dynatrace is working with Microsoft, Google and others as a core contributor to OpenTelemetry, providing its technical knowhow, manpower, and code to equip the project with enterprise-grade capabilities, including:

Higher-level instrumentation APIs: offering higher-fidelity tracing code to enable developers to quickly and easily build observability into their cloud-native applications and reduce the monitoring blind-spots as new methodologies and programming languages emerge.

offering higher-fidelity tracing code to enable developers to quickly and easily build observability into their cloud-native applications and reduce the monitoring blind-spots as new methodologies and programming languages emerge. Integration of universal Trace Context: supporting the availability of transactional context across hybrid multi-clouds, ensuring organizations can more easily maintain end-to-end observability across their cloud-native ecosystems.

supporting the availability of transactional context across hybrid multi-clouds, ensuring organizations can more easily maintain end-to-end observability across their cloud-native ecosystems. Runtime management: helping organizations ensure the resources needed to gain observability into the individual components and software libraries underpinning their cloud-native applications are dynamically available.

“The ultimate goal of OpenTelemetry is to become the default way that developers and operators capture performance information from their services,” said Morgan McLean, Product Manager at Google. “We cannot reach that goal without the support of a strong ecosystem. We are thrilled Dynatrace is a core contributor to OpenTelemetry. The broader community will benefit from its nearly 15 years of experience in automated and distributed tracing for enterprises.”

Hong Gao, Group Program Manager at Microsoft Corp. said, “We had a highly productive collaboration with Dynatrace on the W3C Trace Context standard, and we look forward to working together on advancing OpenTelemetry for developers.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your enterprise cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.