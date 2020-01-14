Distributed Bio Collaborates With Washington University School of Medicine

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distributed Bio, a global leader in computational optimization of fully human monoclonal antibody libraries, is pleased to announce a multi target research collaboration with John DiPersio, MD, PhD, Chief of the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine and Deputy Director of the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. Distributed Bio will use its proprietary SuperHuman antibody discovery and engineering platform to discover and optimize therapeutics in collaboration with Dr. DiPersio.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Dr. DiPersio on antibody discovery,” says Jacob Glanville, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Distributed Bio. “The SuperHuman Platform represents the culmination of a decade of our research in computational library design. From analyzing thousands of human immune systems with our machine learning AbGenesis platform, we have harvested from nature the rules of making exceptional therapeutic repertoires. The result is a library of 76 billion antibodies that contains over 5,000 hits against any antigen, thermostable, non-immunogenic, pre-screened by human blood and therapeutically developed in advance to avoid engineering delays downstream. This is an order of magnitude more molecules than can be generated by other technologies, and enables our partners to search for ultra-specific, species-cross reactive therapeutic antibodies at unprecedented speeds. The libraries overcome many of the limitations of other monoclonal generation technologies that have resulted in a unique engineering opportunity: a library that can generate unique and developable hits against every antigen tested, enabling routine success against targets that used to be nearly insurmountable – GPCRs, Ion Channels, pMHC complexes, broadly-neutralizing antibodies against HIV, therapeutic anti-idiotypic antibodies, bi-epitopic antibodies, and mouse/NHP/human cross-reactive antibodies.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, Distributed Bio will use its SuperHuman antibody library to discover novel therapeutic antibodies to targets selected by Dr. DiPersio and will also use its Tumbler technology to optimize clones that he already has identified. The lead clones will then be further developed by Dr. DiPersio.

About Distributed Bio

Distributed Bio is a computational immunoengineering biotechnology group, self-funded by the success of the stack of antibody discovery, optimization and analysis technologies to partners across the pharmaceutical industry. Our mission is to disrupt biologic engineering with big data, machine learning, and computational immunology-driven design.

From a team that includes inventors of antibody repertoire sequencing technologies, their AbGenesis antibody and TCR repertoire analysis and engineering platform enables partners to analyze antibody repertoires by high-throughput sequence, Sanger sequence, and functional assay without requiring large data center investments or local bioinformatics specialists. By using AbGenesis to analyze thousands of antibody repertoires and antibody libraries, they developed the computationally optimized SuperHuman 2.0 antibody library, the SLiC single light chain library, the Tungsten humanized VHH library, CAR-T discovery library, and the Cosmic antibody library.

In 2018, Distributed Bio entered into an exclusive partnership with Charles River, a leading provider of essential products and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions.