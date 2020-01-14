ORGANO Selects Top-Rated Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center to Elevate Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced ORGANO® chose Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center to power its customer service operations. With Talkdesk’s seamless integrations with best-in-class CRM systems, easy add-on capabilities through AppConnect, and a strong reputation for reliability and data security, ORGANO aims to make customer experience a competitive advantage with Talkdesk.

Formerly known as Organo Gold, ORGANO first moved to the cloud with a first-generation cloud contact center platform, but experienced occasional service outages, resulting in unsatisfactory services. Talkdesk offers a 100% Uptime Service Level Agreement supported by multi-level redundancies and backed by a downtime reimbursement plan, if necessary. With a TrustScore or 4.7 out of 5 through Trustpilot, ORGANO was confident that Talkdesk is the contact center solution to best support its growing customer service team.

“Supporting our customers and distribution partners with a superior level of customer service is what sets ORGANO apart in a highly dynamic environment,” said Shella Chua, SVP Global Admin and Distributor Services of ORGANO. “The agility, flexibility and stability of Talkdesk’s cloud contact center allows us to remain ahead of our customers’ needs through a rapid pace of product innovation and seamless integrations in an easy-to-use and comprehensive solution.”

Due to the open and flexible nature of its cloud-native architecture, Talkdesk also stood out above other contact center solutions for its integration capabilities. ORGANO was able to easily link its existing Freshdesk system with Talkdesk and has the option to easily add any of the most popular customer service tools including Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Dynamics. Through AppConnect™, the first enterprise contact center app store, Talkdesk makes best-in-breed software available to its customers with simple, one-click installations.

“We are excited to be the customer service backbone of ORGANO’s growing operation with Talkdesk enterprise cloud contact center solutions as the foundation for its outstanding customer experience,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “Today’s forward-thinking enterprise organizations like ORGANO are setting themselves apart through superior customer service and transforming their contact centers with Talkdesk to keep pace with customer demand.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: .@OrganoGold selects top-rated Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center to elevate customer experience, invests in the future by upgrading to cloud-native contact center solutions from @Talkdesk

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.