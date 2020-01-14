First Two Residential Neighborhoods Debut at Deerlake Ranch, Foremost Companies’ Prime 230-Acre Master-Planned Community in L.A. Metro

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foremost Companies announced the grand opening of the first two neighborhoods at Deerlake Ranch, a new 230-acre master-planned community located in the beautiful rolling hillsides of Chatsworth, California. Landsea Homes will build a total of 50 single-family homes in its Crestley neighborhood, and Van Daele Homes will deliver 53 single-family homes in the Ridgepointe neighborhood. To mark the occasion, a grand opening event including tours of six new model homes will take place Saturday, January 18. Upon completion, Deerlake Ranch will offer a total of 314 single-family homes across six villages and countless breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley and surrounding mountains.

“We could not be more excited about the first deliveries at Deerlake Ranch, one of the last opportunities to purchase new homes in an affluent neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley,” said Steve Cameron, president and founder of Foremost Companies. “These high-quality, well-located residential offerings are coming to one of the nation’s most constrained new home markets in Los Angeles.”

The homes in Van Daele Homes’ Ridgepointe village range from approximately 3,700 to almost 4,300 square feet with up to five bedrooms and five and a half baths. Homebuyers can choose from three main two-story floor plans, all with expansive indoor/outdoor California Rooms, abundant personalization options and Elan Smart Home Technology, as well as Modern Prairie, Modern Farmhouse, Santa Barbara, Transitional Ranch and Transitional Spanish architectural styles. First move-ins are anticipated in spring 2020.

“Having previously worked with Foremost in the master-planned communities of Terramor and Sycamore Creek, we are well-versed in their high-quality design aesthetics and development of five-star, resort-quality amenities, and we have the same thoughtful intent with the luxury new home designs we are presenting at Ridgepointe at Deerlake Ranch,” said Michael Van Daele, chief operating officer at Van Daele Homes. “With rich, new exterior architectural stylings and unique floorplans the area hasn’t seen before, we’re bringing a fresh spin to Van Daele Homes’ tradition of quality construction and a wonderful homebuying experience.”

With prices starting in the low $1 millions, Landsea Homes’ Crestley village will offer three floorplans ranging from four to five bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths and approximately 3,000 to 3,900 square feet. Available in Farmhouse, California Ranch and Transitional Arts & Crafts architectural styles, the high-performance homes are equipped with convenient, money-saving innovations to help homeowners stay healthy and more comfortable. First move-ins are anticipated in summer 2020.

“Crestley at Deerlake Ranch offers a unique opportunity for families in every stage of life looking for the perfect combination of new home luxury and versatility in a setting where the outdoors is a constant invitation to explore,” said Tom Baine, president at Landsea Homes, Southern California division. “Our goal is to create highly desirable communities and that starts with high-performance homes that enhance the lives of people who live there.”

Both scenic and strategic, Deerlake Ranch’s location in Los Angeles County just north of the 118 freeway provides direct access to local freeways and the nearby Chatsworth Transportation Center, which connects via Metrolink commuter rail to downtown Los Angeles and five other Southern California counties. Situated only 30 miles from L.A.’s central business district, the hillside property offers beautiful vistas, quality gathering spots, winding trails and a dog park. Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities, nearby parks, and the natural terrain, as well as an array of shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural destinations.

Residents of the master-planned community will also enjoy The Canyon Club, Deerlake Ranch’s resort-style clubhouse that includes a pool, spa, game room, fire pit, built-in BBQ, pizza oven, cabanas, covered outdoor spaces, and an outdoor fireplace. Homeowners will be surrounded by open space on three sides with easy access to 4.3 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, running, cycling or horseback riding, natural terrain and rock outcroppings, and panoramic views of the mountains. The miles of multi-use and equestrian trails within Deerlake Ranch will connect to regional trails that are part of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

Visit Deerlake Ranch online at https://deerlakeranchliving.com for additional information about the grand opening event and to sign up for news and updates.

About Foremost Companies

Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality developments to homebuilders or commercial developers. The company and its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential lots across California. The company’s urban infill and redevelopment team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas with underutilized commercial space. Foremost’s senior management team is experienced in master-planned communities and single-family detached and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes designs and builds best-in-class, high-performance homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the most desirable markets in the United States. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Creating inspired places that reflect modern living, Landsea Homes builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities to meet the diverse and ever-changing expectations and lifestyles of our homebuyers today and tomorrow.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched everywhere we build.

Landsea Homes is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Landsea Green Group, an international homebuilder that thinks globally but operates locally. Operating on three continents including Europe, Asia and North America, Landsea’s deep knowledge and experience of building and living in different environments all over the world deliver homes that embrace the local lifestyle in which they are built. www.landseahomes.com

About Van Daele Homes

At Van Daele Homes, home is where memories are created, lives shared and moments celebrated, and where the honor of crafting every home is something that is valued and not taken for granted. Now celebrating more than 30 years of homebuilding excellence, the experienced team of employees, artisans and consultants at Van Daele Homes take building quality, handcrafted homes very seriously, and are intimately involved in each home’s design and construction every step of the way. For more information on Van Daele Homes, visit vandaele.com.