CPSI Partners With WorldQuant Predictive to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, and WorldQuant Predictive, a predictive analytics firm, today announced an innovative partnership that will use advanced technology, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to derive meaningful insights from real-world clinical evidence to improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Through this collaboration, CPSI and WorldQuant Predictive will seek to positively affect community healthcare, which could accelerate precision medicine, increase efficiency in the delivery of healthcare services and reduce overall healthcare costs. In addition, they will aim to develop models to improve decision support and benchmarks that could uncover and drive industry best practices for the community healthcare setting.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “As a partner and advocate of community healthcare for more than 40 years, we understand the challenges our providers and healthcare leaders face every day. We believe this collaboration will uncover key learnings that are meaningful to the community healthcare industry. Our objectives are centered around positively affecting patient outcomes and the overall health of the communities we serve.”

“The healthcare industry remains heavily fragmented, and the faster we can establish a collaborative approach to data sharing and advanced analytics, the greater the benefits will be for society,” said James Golden, chief executive officer of WorldQuant Predictive. “Access to real-world data is a critical piece of the puzzle necessary to solve the greater healthcare challenges we face today.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

About WorldQuant Predictive

WorldQuant Predictive is a predictive analytics firm that leverages advanced technologies, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to create unique quantitative solutions for organizations across industries. WorldQuant Predictive’s platform enables data-driven decisions at scale, which are powered by a combination of quantitative talent and proprietary technology. WorldQuant Predictive is a separate entity from WorldQuant, LLC, a global quantitative asset management firm. For more information, visit https://wqpredictive.com/.