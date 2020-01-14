Shortcut Launches Web Booking Capabilities

Shortcut, the company that provides hair care to consumers on demand, announced today the availability of its web booking services at www.getshortcut.co. Both existing and new users can now access a uniform experience when booking an on-demand haircut or style whether using the app or their web browser.

Shortcut, the company that provides hair care to consumers on demand, announced today the availability of its web booking services at www.getshortcut.co. Both existing and new users can now access a uniform experience when booking an on-demand haircut or style whether using the app or their web browser.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shortcut, the company that provides hair care to consumers on demand, announced today the availability of its web booking services at www.getshortcut.co. Both existing and new users can now access a uniform experience when booking an on-demand haircut or style whether using the app or their web browser.

“The launch of web booking capabilities completes Shortcut’s platform suite,” said Co-Founder and COO Will Newton. “We identified web booking as a key opportunity to maximize Shortcut’s growth by making our services available to a wider audience in the four cities we operate in.”

Currently, Shortcut’s website receives over 7,500 visitors each month. With web booking, users who have yet to download or do not have access to the app can take advantage of the company’s call, come, and cut business model that delivers barbers and hairstylists directly to their home or work. Customers currently using the app on their iPhone or Android will find a uniform experience on their desktops.

“It was extremely important to us to provide a reliable, uniform experience for our customers whether they choose to book via the app or online,” said Co-Founder and CEO John Meurer. “One of the key differences of our model is the ability for users to choose from a portfolio of Shortcut Hair Pros in their city. This feature, coupled with others that make getting a haircut or styling service easier than ever, are accessible online the same way they are on the app. We are excited to launch web booking and open our services to a new audience. We expect the new feature to be particularly useful to companies who want to host corporate events.”

In fact, with web booking, HR and office managers hosting a Shortcut corporate event will find a new seamless experience that doesn’t require employees to download an app to their devices and avoids complicated spreadsheets. With its advanced technology, Shortcut provides a unique URL for each corporate event, allowing employees to book a service with a participating Hair Pro at their convenience. Employees can even add themselves to an automated waitlist if the company's event is booked. Once scheduled, Shortcut’s online platform nearly runs itself.

“We are seeing an increasing number of companies pursue unique, useful benefits for their staff that support a work-life balance and allow them to maximize their personal time. Our goal is to make Shortcut’s in-office events as easy to book and manage for HR and office managers as they are enjoyable for the employees who take part in them,” Meurer continued. “We believe our services offer competitive employers an edge in retaining their talent base in today’s red hot labor market.”

Shortcut is an easy-to-use hair care platform that connects people and businesses to the best Hair Pros in their city with the swipe of a finger or click of a mouse – anytime, anywhere. For more on Shortcut, visit: www.getshortcut.co.

About Shortcut

Shortcut revolutionizes the way consumers get their hair cut through their simple, on-demand business model that connects people and businesses to the best Hair Pros in their city – anytime, anywhere. To book, users can download the app or visit www.getshortcut.co to browse barbers and stylists, and receive Shortcut’s in-home service from a five-star professional.

Media kit available here.