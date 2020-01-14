Piper-Heidsieck Returns for the 92nd Oscars®

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piper-Heidsieck, the revered French Champagne house known worldwide for its red label, is thrilled to announce its return as the sole Champagne to be served during the 92nd Oscars® awards season. This marks the sixth year of a long-term partnership between Piper-Heidsieck and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

One hundred years since the Eighteenth Amendment banned the sale of alcohol in the United States, Piper-Heidsieck is paying tribute to cinema in the Roaring Twenties with a limited-edition magnum to be served at this year’s Oscars. Featuring the House’s signature Cuvée Brut, the label will be a replica of the one used during the Prohibition era.

“In the 1920s, bootleggers would smuggle Piper-Heidsieck into the United States where it would be secretly served in speakeasys throughout New York City. Now, Hollywood’s biggest stars will get to enjoy the same Piper-Heidsieck Brut during the biggest awards show of the year,” declared Benoit Collard, General Manager for Piper-Heidsieck.

Piper-Heidsieck will be poured exclusively at the awards ceremony and Governors Ball, the Academy’s official Oscars after-party. In addition to the awards ceremony on February 9, Piper-Heidsieck champagne will be poured at Academy events in Los Angeles, New York and London, including the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on January 27.

A Grand & Bold Story with the Cinema

The house has long supported cinema with boldness and grandeur, dating back to 1933, when a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck appeared in SONS OF THE DESERT, the debut film of Laurel and Hardy. In 1964, Piper-Heidsieck celebrated Rex Harrison’s Oscar for his role in MY FAIR LADY with a tailor-made 48-liter bottle that was literally as tall as the 5-foot-10 actor. Piper-Heidsieck continues to support the enrichment and preservation of film heritage through the French Cinémathèque and has been the official champagne of the International Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades.

ABOUT Piper-Heidsieck

Created in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck who aimed to create a wine worthy of a Queen, Piper-Heidsieck is one of France’s oldest and most awarded Champagne houses. With a grand history, Piper-Heidsieck has been synonymous with excellence, boldness, and grandeur for over 230 years. Piper-Heidsieck is part of the EPI Group. Champagne Piper-Heidsieck is imported in the United States by Terlato Wines.

