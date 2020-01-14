DICK’S Sporting Goods, AkzoNobel and Smashburger Select Medallia to Deliver Extraordinary Experiences in LiveTime

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRF--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that leading retailers DICK’S Sporting Goods, AkzoNobel and Smashburger have selected Medallia Experience Cloud to turn shoppers into brand promoters and diners into loyalists.

“We are seeing amazing growth across our retail and QSR business as new customers look to optimize both their digital and brick-and-mortar guest experiences. With Medallia’s powerful AI capabilities, CEOs to front line associates are empowered to drive exceptional experiences in real-time,” said Russ Haswell, vice president of vertical markets for Medallia.

DICK’S Streamlines Its Ecommerce Experience

With its unwavering customer-first approach, both in-store and online, DICK’S Sporting Goods has turned to Medallia to capture digital customer insights to understand their sentiment at important moments in their Ecommerce journey including what is needed to turn shopping carts into completed purchases. Voice of the customer insights from Medallia are tied into Adobe Analytics, empowering DICK’S to make measured decisions that will drive up click-through rates (CTR) and future revenue. With Medallia, DICK’S can better understand customer priorities and journeys and take actions to optimize them to create positive business outcomes.

AkzoNobel to Ensure Dulux Decorator Stores Delight Customers

Showcasing its commitment to delivering top-notch customer experiences across its Dulux Decorator retail stores, the Dutch company, AkzoNobel has selected Medallia to help ensure its employees delight their paint-seeking customers.

Smashburger to Deliver Best-in-Class Guest Experiences

Smashburger, a leader in the fast casual burger world, is dedicated to providing world-class Guest service to every Guest, every day. Medallia is helping Smashburger reach its vision to become the #1 fast casual burger chain in North America by delivering a best-in-class Guest experience.

“Through our partnership with Medallia and utilizing their cutting-edge Experience Management platform, our restaurants can deliver on this promise. We will be able to listen to our Team Members and Guests and take action to enhance their experience,” said Eric Marcoux, vice president of quality management at Smashburger.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using the suite of experience management and innovation solutions offered by Medallia, customers can engage employees, reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

