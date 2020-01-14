Great Clips® Announces Multi-Year Partnership With NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, Inc., today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the NCAA. The partnership designates Great Clips, the world’s largest salon brand, as the “Official Hair Salon of the NCAA.” It includes NCAA March Madness®, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four® as well as marketing, media and activation rights surrounding all 90 NCAA Championships. Great Clips’ partnership with the NCAA is through a joint agreement with Turner Sports and CBS Sports.

“With more than 4,400 salons, Great Clips is always evaluating new ways to connect and engage with customers surrounding their passion points and in the communities in which we operate,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “Through our partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports, we’ll be able to tap into the electric fandom that our customers have for college athletics and NCAA Championships, while also reinforcing how we make it easy to get a great haircut whenever and wherever our customers are getting ready for game day.”

Through the partnership, Great Clips will have the opportunity to extend its brand presence through advertising and exclusive content spanning NCAA and Championship broadcasts on Turner Sports and CBS Sports platforms and create onsite engagement opportunities at Championship and NCAA-related events. Additionally, Great Clips will create national and local-market promotions that offer customers unique experiences and tickets to NCAA events and Championship games.

Great Clips will introduce its first national marketing campaign in support of its NCAA partnership ahead of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“We are delighted to have Great Clips as a partner across all 90 NCAA championships,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “As a corporate partner, Great Clips helps support providing a world-class experience for student-athletes across the country as they compete at the highest levels.”

Great Clips’ affiliation with the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports marks the fourth significant sports partnership that the salon brand has. Adding to a portfolio that also includes the X Games, NHL and Monster Jam, Great Clips’ partnerships provide the brand with more national and local-market opportunities to grow brand awareness and connect with customers where they live and have fun.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content. Turner Sports’ television coverage includes the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and ELEAGUE. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, PGA.com and the Sports Emmy Award-winning PGA Championship LIVE, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com. Turner Sports launched B/R Live in 2018 as a premium live streaming sports platform, serving as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The streaming service allows fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice.

About CBS Sports

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in television sports, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, and produces INSIDE THE NFL for SHOWTIME. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.